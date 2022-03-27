4th COVID vaccine dose in Taiwan? See what other countries doing: Chen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Sunday (March 27) that Taiwan will wait and see how other countries are doing in terms of administering a fourth vaccine dose against COVID-19 before the country makes an official decision on the matter.

In recent days, the number of local COVID cases has increased due to the rise of cluster infections. The clusters at a tech company in New Taipei City’s Shulin District and Taipower’s Tatan Power Plant in Taoyuan City’s Guanyin District have been connected with migrant workers, CNA reported.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that migrant workers’ first-dose, second-dose, and third-dose vaccination coverage has reached 96.9%, 90.4%, and 36.7%, respectively. He added that the CECC will request the Ministry of Labor promote the third dose among migrant workers 12 weeks after they have received their second one.

As infections from the Omicron variant’s BA.2 sublineage have been trending up, some members of the public have expressed concern about whether Taiwan will administer a fourth dose to people who received their third shot at least three months ago, the report said.

In response, Chen said that the timeline for vaccination with a fourth dose is not urgent and that the country still has enough time to observe how other countries are administering their fourth shots and how effective these turn out to be before making a judgment.