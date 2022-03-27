Taiwan's Bafang Dumpling opens 1st store in US

Bafang Dumplin opens its first U.S. store in the City of Industry, California. (Facebook, Bafang Dumpling Taiwan screenshot) Bafang Dumplin opens its first U.S. store in the City of Industry, California. (Facebook, Bafang Dumpling Taiwan screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Bafang Dumpling officially opened its first restaurant in the U.S. on Saturday (March 26).

Located in City of Industry, California, the restaurant’s menu includes exclusive items catered to the U.S. market in addition to the chain's signature Taiwanese dishes, UDN reported. Aside from potstickers and dumplings, the location also serves noodles, fried foods, snacks, soy milk, and boba drinks, with set meals ranging from US$10.50-14.

The U.S. location is approximately 230 square meters in area and seats over 40. UDN cited Bafang Dumpling’s North America CEO Stephanie Peng as saying that the company will carry on with its goal of providing affordable and high-quality meals to patrons so that “eating out” can be a convenient, pleasant experience rather than an economic burden.

In the future, Bafang Dumpling plans to further expand its operations to encompass both Northern and Southern California. It currently has a factory in Irvine, California.

Bafang Dumpling was established in 1998. It began operating in Hong Kong in 2008 and China in 2014. By 2021, the group had a total of 1,261 locations in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China.





(Facebook, Bafang Dumpling Taiwan screenshot)