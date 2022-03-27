Taiwan reports 83 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (March 27) announced 203 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 83 are local and 120 imported.

The CECC pointed out that the local cases include 69 males and 14 females between under five and 90 years of age.

The imported cases include 61 males and 59 females, ranging in age from under five to 80. They arrived between March 7 and Saturday (March 26).

Among these 120, 64 arrived from Vietnam; five each from Indonesia and the U.S.; four from Hong Kong; three from South Korea; two from Australia; and one each from Singapore, Canada, Thailand, Germany, Mauritius, France, India, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, the Philippines, and Ecuador. The origins of the other 26 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 22,769 cases of COVID-19, including 7,061 imported ones, while 853 people have succumbed to the disease.