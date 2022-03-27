Meier's hat trick propels San Jose past Anaheim 4-1

Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Comtois (44) reaches for the puck around San Jose Sharks left wing John Leonard (43) during the second period of an NHL ho... Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Comtois (44) reaches for the puck around San Jose Sharks left wing John Leonard (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) vies for the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale (34) during the first period of an NHL... San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) vies for the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) moves the puck as San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey ... Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) moves the puck as San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) deflects a shot during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against Anaheim Ducks in San Jose,... San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) deflects a shot during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against Anaheim Ducks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) vies for the puck against Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) during the second period of an NHL hockey... San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) vies for the puck against Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier had a hat trick, Marc-Edouard Vlasic added a goal, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Saturday night.

James Reimer had 27 saves for San Jose, which sent Anaheim to its ninth straight loss.

Meier scored his 28th, 29th and 30th goals to match a career high as the Sharks won for the third time in four games after losing 18 of their previous 24.

Gerry Mayhew scored for Anaheim. Ducks rookie goalie Lukas Dostal turned back 19 shots in his fourth career appearance and third start.

Vlasic scored from high in the slot, firing a shot past Dostal.

Meier scored less than two minutes into the second period to give San Jose a 2-0 lead. His second goal came on a power play just under four minutes into the third to extend a 2-1 lead.

The Ducks trailed 2-0 when Mayhew scored over a minute into the third period. His seventh goal was unassisted.

NOTES

Ducks F Ryan Getzlaf returned to the lineup Saturday after missing nine games with a lower body injury. He was playing his 82nd career game against San Jose. ... G Anthony Stolarz (illness) is day to day. … Anaheim had a five-game winning streak against San Jose entering Saturday's game. … The Ducks have lost 16 of 20 since Jan. 21. They’re 4-13-3 during that stretch.

Sharks F Logan Couture (upper body) is day to day, head coach Bob Boughner said Saturday. The Sharks captain may practice Monday and will likely play Wednesday against Arizona, Boughner said. … Rookie Scott Reedy’s assist on Vlasic’s goal was the 22-year-old’s first in 18 career games. … Reimer took a shot to his mask in the second period, but stayed in the game. … Vlasic’s third goal of the season was his second in three games. … Sharks F Tomas Hertl had two assists, raising his career total to 200. ... Meier extended his point streak to four games.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Dallas on Tuesday.

Sharks: Open a two-game trip Wednesday in Arizona.

