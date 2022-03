Melton, Bane lead Morant-less Grizzlies past Bucks, 127-102

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) chase the ball in the first half of an NBA basketb... Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) chase the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturda... Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson, top, shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sa... Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson, top, shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) in the second half of an NB... Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots ahead of Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) and forward Kyle Anderson in the seco... Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots ahead of Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) and forward Kyle Anderson in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball ga... Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) reacts after fellow guard De'Anthony Melton (0) scored a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA baske... Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) reacts after fellow guard De'Anthony Melton (0) scored a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — De’Anthony Melton had 24 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies continued to win in the absence of scoring leader Ja Morant, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 127-102 on Saturday night.

Dillon Brooks scored 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 and two blocks to help Memphis win its fourth straight and eighth in the last nine games. Melton was 8 of 11 from the field, going 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, scoring 18 points in the third quarter when Milwaukee tried to make a run. Khris Middleton added 16 points. The defending champion Bucks lost for only the third time in the last 13 games.

Milwaukee dropped into a tie for third with Boston in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind Philadelphia and Miami.

Antetokounmpo was listed as questionable before the game with a sore right knee, but after going through pregame warmups was deemed ready to play. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies continued to play without Morant who is nursing a sore right knee.

The Bucks had trouble connecting on their first-half shots and were under 30% overall near the midway point of the second quarter. Antetokounmpo was 3 of 11 in the first half, part of Milwaukee's 32% shooting.

Bane and Melton had 12 apiece as Memphis led 59-46 at the break.

Antetokounmpo came out with much more aggression in the second half making his way to the basket and helping Milwaukee chip into the Memphis lead. But near the three-minute mark, Melton connected on a trio of 3-pointer to take the Grizzlies lead to 22.

Memphis led 98-79 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS:

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, who has led the team in scoring the last two games and was averaging 23 points in the last five, sat out with left ankle soreness. … Middleton passed Vin Baker for 11th place on the Bucks' career rebounding list. Baker had 3,080. …Saw an end to their four-game winning streak in Memphis. … Bobby Portis Jr. had a season-high eight offensive rebounds.

Grizzlies: Memphis has a seven-game home winning streak. … Steven Adams grabbed his third offensive rebound in the second half to set a new single-season franchise record. He passed Zach Randolph who had 330 offensive boards in 2009-10. … Tyus Jones finished with 13 points and 10 assists.

UP NEXT:

Bucks: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Grizzlies: Host Golden State on Monday night.

