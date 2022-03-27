Svechnikov's two goals spark Hurricanes past the Blues 7-2

St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) fights for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) during the first period of an NHL hockey game... St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) fights for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against Carolina Hurricanes the on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Carolina Hurricanes center Max Domi (13) fights for the puck against St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) during the first period of an NHL ... Carolina Hurricanes center Max Domi (13) fights for the puck against St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) works the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday, Mar... St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) works the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) shoots against Carolina Hurricanes' Antti Raanta (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, ... St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich (89) shoots against Carolina Hurricanes' Antti Raanta (32) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 26, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) celebrates with Carolina Hurricanes' Ian Cole (28) and Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) after scoring a ... Carolina Hurricanes' Martin Necas (88) celebrates with Carolina Hurricanes' Ian Cole (28) and Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta, center, and Jesper Fast (71) save the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Lou... Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta, center, and Jesper Fast (71) save the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov celebrated his 22nd birthday with two goals, Seth Jarvis also scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 7-2 on Saturday night.

Antti Raanta won a battle of Finnish goalies with 30 saves. Ville Husso stopped 21 of 26 shots, and the Hurricanes scored two empty-net goals when Husso was pulled with 5:30 to play.

Carolina is the No. 3 team in the league and improved to 44-15-7, good for 93 points and first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes had won just one of their past six games (1-3-2) before the victory.

Martin Necas, Brett Pesce and Nino Niederreiter also scored for Carolina. Pesce and Necas each also had an assist.

Pavel Buchnevich scored both of St. Louis' goals, giving him 21 this season. The two goals give Buchnevich 100 goals in his career. The Blues are 1-3-2 in their past six games.

Necas gave Carolina a 1-0 lead on a short-handed goal at 2:37. The Blues have surrendered the opening goal in five consecutive games.

Carolina outscored St. Louis 3-1 in the second period for a 4-1 advantage.

Two quick goals gave the Hurricanes a 3-0 early in the period. Jarvis went around Colton Parayko and beat Husso just 1:07 into the period. Pesce buried a wrist shot from the high slot at 3:16.

The Blues cut the lead to 3-1 when Buchnevich scored on a backhand after getting a feed from Nick Leddy at 13:12 in 4-on-4 play. It was Leddy’s first point since he was acquired from Detroit.

Carolina rebounded with a power-play goal. Svechnikov one-timed a pass from Sebastian Aho at 14:38 to give the Hurricanes a three-goal cushion.

St. Louis scored on its fifth power-play opportunity when Buchnevich converted a wrist shot from the top of the slot at 6:30 of the third period.

Svechnikov added an empty-net goal at 15:05 and Niederreiter followed with one at 15:57. The final goal was scored by Jarvis at 17:55.

This was the final time these teams play this season and Carolina swept the series. The Hurricanes were victorious 3-2 on Nov. 13 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

ICE CHIPS

D Brady Skjei also celebrated a birthday Saturday. Skeji turned 28. ... Ian Cole, who was selected 18th overall by St. Louis in the 2007 NHL Draft, returned with Carolina. The Hurricanes are the fifth team Cole is with since he was traded away in 2015 for Robert Bortuzzo.

INJURIES

Hurricanes: LW Jordan Martinoor (undisclosed) will be out for at least two weeks.

Blues: F Tyler Bozak (lower-body injury) on the injured reserve. D Torey Krug (upper body injury) is week to week after getting hurt Tuesday at Washington.

UP NEXT

Carolina: At Washington on Monday night.

St. Louis: Host Vancouver on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports