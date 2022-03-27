Minor earthquakes jolt east, central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocked Taitung, and a magnitude 3.5 earthquake jolted Changhua on Sunday morning (March 27).

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the epicenter of the first temblor, which occurred at 8:15 a.m., was 77.1 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 23 km. The epicenter of the second, which occurred at 8:32 a.m., was 17.5 km west-southwest of Changhua County hall at a focal depth of 22.3 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 to gauge the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The Taitung earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Taitung County, 2 in Hualien County, and a 1 in Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County. The Changhua earthquake’s intensity registered as a 1 in Changhua County, Taichung City, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County.

No injuries or damage from either quake had been reported at the time of publication.

Since Wednesday’s (March 23) magnitude 6.6 earthquake, which was the fourth-largest since 1999’s Chi-chi earthquake, east Taiwan’s faults have remained active, jolting the counties of Hualien and Taitung multiple times a day. Within the eight hours after the quake, the CWB recorded over 150 aftershocks.