S. Utah beats Portland 77-66 in The Basketball Classic

By Associated Press
2022/03/27 08:34
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — John Knight III had 20 points as Southern Utah topped Portland 77-66 in the second round of The Basketball Classic on Saturday.

Marquis Moore had 15 points for Southern Utah (23-11).

Tyler Robertson had 27 points for the Pilots (19-15). Chris Austin added 21 points. Chika Nduka had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-27 10:23 GMT+08:00

