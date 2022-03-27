Alexa
Swiderski, Kahlina help Charlotte beat Cincinnati 2-0

By Associated Press
2022/03/27 07:52
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Karol Swiderski’s two goals and Kristijan Kahlina’s six saves lifted Charlotte FC to a win over Cincinnati on Saturday by a score of 2-0.

Swiderski scored his first goal for Charlotte (2-3-0) in the sixth minute, assisted by Benjamin Bender. He added a goal in the 55th minute.

Cincinnati (2-3-0) outshot Charlotte 13-11, with six shots on goal to seven for Charlotte.

Kahlina saved all six shots he faced for Charlotte. Alec Kann saved five of the seven shots he faced for Cincinnati.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Charlotte visiting the Philadelphia Union while Cincinnati hosts CF Montreal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

