Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Boston parking garage under construction partially collapses

By Associated Press
2022/03/27 06:53
Boston parking garage under construction partially collapses

BOSTON (AP) — Several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed Saturday evening, fire officials said. Officials did not immediately confirm whether there were any injuries.

The garage, located in the Haymarket area, came down after a crane on the top part of the structure collapsed on areas that were under construction, crews on scene told WCVB-TV.

The collapse caused multiple floors of the garage to fall, the television station reported.

Boston police officers, firefighters and emergency service personnel, and state police troopers all responded to assist.

"Companies working at a partial building collapse at 1 Congress St.,” the Boston Fire Department tweeted.

Updated : 2022-03-27 08:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
People help mailman pick up scattered mail on New Taipei street
People help mailman pick up scattered mail on New Taipei street
Dependents of foreign teachers can apply for entry to Taiwan
Dependents of foreign teachers can apply for entry to Taiwan
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund