AP PHOTOS: Day 31: Biden visits Poland, rockets hit Ukraine

A sculpture adorned with a headband designed with the colors of the Ukraine national flag sits on top of a concrete block at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. With the invasion now in its second month, Russian forces have seemingly stalled on many fronts and are even losing previously taken ground to Ukrainian counterattacks, including around Kyiv. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)