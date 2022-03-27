Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kane the 2nd highest-scoring Englishman for his country

By Associated Press
2022/03/27 04:00
England's Harry Kane, center, celebrates after scoring a goal from the penalty spot during an international soccer match between England and Switzerla...
England's Harry Kane, second right, scores a goal from the penalty spot during an international soccer match between England and Switzerland at Wemble...
England's Harry Kane, right, is challenged by Switzerland's Fabian Frei during an international soccer match between England and Switzerland at Wemble...
England's Mason Mount, top, is challenged by Switzerland's Manuel Akanji during an international soccer match between England and Switzerland at Wembl...

England's Harry Kane, center, celebrates after scoring a goal from the penalty spot during an international soccer match between England and Switzerla...

England's Harry Kane, second right, scores a goal from the penalty spot during an international soccer match between England and Switzerland at Wemble...

England's Harry Kane, right, is challenged by Switzerland's Fabian Frei during an international soccer match between England and Switzerland at Wemble...

England's Mason Mount, top, is challenged by Switzerland's Manuel Akanji during an international soccer match between England and Switzerland at Wembl...

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane moved level with Bobby Charlton in second place on the all-time England men's scoring chart by slotting a penalty to seal a 2-1 victory against Switzerland in a friendly on Saturday.

The captain's 49th goal in 69 appearances for his country leaves him only four from leveling with the retired Wayne Rooney.

By converting from the spot after Steven Zuber handled, Kane completed a turnaround in a game that kick-started the buildup to the World Cup in November for both teams.

Before the tournament draw on Friday, there's a chance for Kane to rack up more goals when the Ivory Coast visits Wembley Stadium to face the European Championship runner-up.

A crowd of 78,881 in north London saw England get off to a bad start when Breel Embolo headed Switzerland in front in the 22nd minute but Luke Shaw fired England level in first-half stoppage time.

England emerged for the second half having not made any changes but with a change of jerseys. The players' names were removed from their jerseys to back the Alzheimer’s Society and raise awareness about dementia to show how people can lose memories — including the names of England stars.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-27 05:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
People help mailman pick up scattered mail on New Taipei street
People help mailman pick up scattered mail on New Taipei street
Dependents of foreign teachers can apply for entry to Taiwan
Dependents of foreign teachers can apply for entry to Taiwan
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund