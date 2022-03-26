Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/26 22:00
NBA Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Miami 47 27 .635
Milwaukee 46 27 .630 ½
Philadelphia 46 27 .630 ½
Boston 46 28 .622 1
Chicago 42 31 .575
Cleveland 41 32 .562
Toronto 41 32 .562
Brooklyn 38 35 .521
Charlotte 38 36 .514 9
Atlanta 37 37 .500 10
New York 32 42 .432 15
Washington 31 42 .425 15½
Indiana 25 49 .338 22
Detroit 20 54 .270 27
Orlando 20 54 .270 27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 60 14 .811
x-Memphis 51 23 .689 9
Golden State 48 26 .649 12
Utah 45 29 .608 15
Dallas 45 29 .608 15
Denver 43 31 .581 17
Minnesota 43 32 .573 17½
L.A. Clippers 36 39 .480 24½
New Orleans 31 42 .425 28½
L.A. Lakers 31 42 .425 28½
San Antonio 29 44 .397 30½
Portland 27 46 .370 32½
Sacramento 26 48 .351 34
Oklahoma City 21 52 .288 38½
Houston 19 55 .257 41

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Friday's Games

Charlotte 107, Utah 101

Washington 100, Detroit 97

Atlanta 121, Golden State 110

Minnesota 116, Dallas 95

New York 111, Miami 103

Houston 125, Portland 106

Philadelphia 122, L.A. Clippers 97

Saturday's Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-26 23:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine