NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/26 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
a-Florida 63 43 14 6 92 258 183 26-6-0 17-8-6 10-1-2
m-Carolina 64 42 15 7 91 209 154 24-5-4 18-10-3 11-7-1
m-Pittsburgh 66 39 17 10 88 214 177 18-9-5 21-8-5 12-5-2
m-N.Y. Rangers 65 41 19 5 87 198 168 21-6-3 20-13-2 10-6-0
a-Toronto 63 40 18 5 85 232 191 23-7-2 17-11-3 9-5-0
a-Boston 64 40 19 5 85 194 171 19-10-2 21-9-3 14-3-1
Tampa Bay 63 39 18 6 84 209 180 19-6-4 20-12-2 11-6-1
Washington 66 36 20 10 82 220 188 15-13-5 21-7-5 13-5-1
Columbus 65 32 29 4 68 214 243 18-13-3 14-16-1 8-13-0
N.Y. Islanders 62 28 25 9 65 170 168 17-12-4 11-13-5 7-6-2
Detroit 64 26 31 7 59 186 240 17-12-4 9-19-3 6-9-2
Buffalo 65 23 33 9 55 174 227 12-16-5 11-17-4 7-10-4
Philadelphia 65 21 33 11 53 167 228 13-15-6 8-18-5 5-11-4
Ottawa 64 23 36 5 51 167 209 12-19-2 11-17-3 5-11-1
New Jersey 64 23 36 5 51 197 233 15-14-3 8-22-2 9-10-2
Montreal 64 17 37 10 44 163 242 9-19-4 8-18-6 6-9-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
c-Colorado 65 46 14 5 97 251 181 26-4-3 20-10-2 13-5-2
p-Calgary 64 39 17 8 86 222 155 20-6-6 19-11-2 9-7-1
c-Minnesota 62 38 20 4 80 231 198 21-7-1 17-13-3 9-8-1
c-St. Louis 63 35 19 9 79 224 180 20-8-4 15-11-5 12-5-3
p-Los Angeles 66 35 22 9 79 191 186 17-13-4 18-9-5 7-7-2
Nashville 65 37 24 4 78 212 190 19-11-0 18-13-4 13-6-1
p-Edmonton 65 36 24 5 77 222 206 20-12-0 16-12-5 14-4-0
Dallas 63 36 24 3 75 188 188 21-8-1 15-16-2 13-8-2
Vegas 67 35 28 4 74 211 202 19-13-3 16-15-1 12-5-1
Winnipeg 66 31 25 10 72 207 206 18-13-2 13-12-8 12-6-5
Vancouver 66 31 26 9 71 188 190 14-13-5 17-13-4 8-5-5
Anaheim 66 27 28 11 65 188 214 16-14-4 11-14-7 10-7-3
San Jose 64 28 28 8 64 169 203 15-14-4 13-14-4 7-8-3
Chicago 65 24 32 9 57 175 224 11-16-5 13-16-4 4-13-5
Seattle 64 20 38 6 46 168 228 11-18-3 9-20-3 4-13-0
Arizona 64 20 40 4 44 166 232 9-22-1 11-18-3 6-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3, OT

Calgary 4, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, Philadelphia 3

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-26 23:46 GMT+08:00

