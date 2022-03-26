Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/26 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 60 34 19 5 2 75 190 186
Providence 55 29 17 3 6 67 166 147
Charlotte 61 34 23 4 0 72 200 175
Hartford 57 28 22 5 2 63 169 170
Hershey 62 30 24 5 3 68 172 167
WB/Scranton 61 28 25 4 4 64 165 183
Bridgeport 60 25 25 6 4 60 172 181
Lehigh Valley 59 22 27 7 3 54 156 193
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 57 36 14 6 1 79 197 155
Laval 54 29 21 3 1 62 182 174
Toronto 56 30 22 3 1 64 189 183
Rochester 60 30 23 4 3 67 201 219
Syracuse 60 29 23 6 2 66 180 191
Belleville 56 29 24 3 0 61 171 175
Cleveland 60 23 25 8 4 58 166 202
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 59 38 11 5 5 86 196 149
Manitoba 57 33 18 4 2 72 179 160
Milwaukee 62 31 23 4 4 70 186 189
Rockford 55 27 23 4 1 59 163 174
Grand Rapids 60 26 27 5 2 59 162 186
Texas 58 23 24 6 5 57 180 195
Iowa 57 24 25 5 3 56 158 170
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 54 38 11 4 1 81 197 143
Ontario 54 34 13 4 3 75 213 167
Bakersfield 54 28 17 4 5 65 176 157
Colorado 56 30 19 4 3 67 187 171
Abbotsford 55 30 20 4 1 65 182 157
Henderson 53 25 24 3 1 54 155 166
San Diego 53 25 25 2 1 53 159 164
San Jose 55 20 31 2 2 44 171 223
Tucson 54 19 30 4 1 43 145 213

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Cleveland 1, Charlotte 0

Laval 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Springfield 3, Hartford 2

Utica 3, Syracuse 1

WB/Scranton 3, Belleville 1

Providence 2, Hershey 0

Toronto 3, Rochester 2

Chicago 4, Manitoba 3

Iowa 5, Rockford 4

Texas 6, Milwaukee 5

Stockton 3, Abbotsford 1

Bakersfield 7, Grand Rapids 3

Tucson 6, Henderson 3

Saturday's Games

WB/Scranton at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-26 23:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Chinese prof in Italy pushes Taiwanese student to list origin as 'Taipei, China'
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine