SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|51
|39
|10
|1
|1
|80
|178
|109
|Knoxville
|51
|38
|9
|2
|2
|80
|198
|121
|Peoria
|50
|34
|9
|3
|4
|75
|187
|108
|Fayetteville
|50
|35
|13
|1
|1
|72
|175
|125
|Quad City
|51
|29
|14
|4
|4
|66
|174
|142
|Pensacola
|48
|26
|16
|5
|1
|58
|167
|145
|Evansville
|50
|26
|23
|1
|0
|53
|144
|137
|Roanoke
|51
|21
|23
|3
|4
|49
|159
|162
|Birmingham
|50
|15
|29
|5
|1
|36
|126
|176
|Macon
|49
|9
|35
|2
|3
|23
|107
|224
|Vermilion County
|51
|4
|42
|5
|0
|13
|72
|238
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Roanoke 4, Huntsville 2
Macon 5, Vermilion County 0
Knoxville 4, Birmingham 3
Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 2
Peoria 5, Evansville 2
Vermilion County at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled