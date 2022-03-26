NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Florida 63 43 14 6 92 258 183 m-Carolina 64 42 15 7 91 209 154 m-Pittsburgh 66 39 17 10 88 214 177 m-N.Y. Rangers 65 41 19 5 87 198 168 a-Toronto 63 40 18 5 85 232 191 a-Boston 64 40 19 5 85 194 171 Tampa Bay 63 39 18 6 84 209 180 Washington 66 36 20 10 82 220 188 Columbus 65 32 29 4 68 214 243 N.Y. Islanders 62 28 25 9 65 170 168 Detroit 64 26 31 7 59 186 240 Buffalo 65 23 33 9 55 174 227 Philadelphia 65 21 33 11 53 167 228 Ottawa 64 23 36 5 51 167 209 New Jersey 64 23 36 5 51 197 233 Montreal 64 17 37 10 44 163 242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 65 46 14 5 97 251 181 p-Calgary 64 39 17 8 86 222 155 c-Minnesota 62 38 20 4 80 231 198 c-St. Louis 63 35 19 9 79 224 180 p-Los Angeles 66 35 22 9 79 191 186 Nashville 65 37 24 4 78 212 190 p-Edmonton 65 36 24 5 77 222 206 Dallas 63 36 24 3 75 188 188 Vegas 67 35 28 4 74 211 202 Winnipeg 66 31 25 10 72 207 206 Vancouver 66 31 26 9 71 188 190 Anaheim 66 27 28 11 65 188 214 San Jose 64 28 28 8 64 169 203 Chicago 65 24 32 9 57 175 224 Seattle 64 20 38 6 46 168 228 Arizona 64 20 40 4 44 166 232

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3, OT

Calgary 4, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, Philadelphia 3

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.