THROUGH MARCH 25
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|44
|2605
|90
|2.07
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|31
|1839
|64
|2.09
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|50
|2965
|104
|2.10
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|2474
|87
|2.11
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|2491
|95
|2.29
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|51
|3004
|116
|2.32
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|19
|1059
|41
|2.32
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|27
|1573
|61
|2.33
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|50
|3012
|120
|2.39
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|45
|2534
|101
|2.39
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|33
|1825
|74
|2.43
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|35
|1954
|81
|2.49
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|12
|669
|28
|2.51
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|54
|3202
|136
|2.55
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|41
|2385
|102
|2.57
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|36
|2127
|93
|2.62
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|29
|1699
|75
|2.65
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|101
|2.65
|Adin Hill
|San Jose
|25
|1375
|61
|2.66
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|21
|1126
|50
|2.66
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|50
|3012
|32
|14
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|51
|3004
|32
|13
|6
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|54
|3202
|31
|20
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|44
|2605
|31
|10
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|2474
|31
|9
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|50
|2965
|30
|12
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|45
|2534
|30
|9
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|41
|2385
|30
|6
|3
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|53
|3057
|27
|19
|5
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|40
|2317
|26
|12
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|24
|9
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|55
|3265
|23
|23
|9
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|37
|2169
|23
|10
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|2491
|22
|13
|7
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|43
|2366
|22
|15
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|35
|1954
|22
|10
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|38
|2227
|21
|15
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|45
|2626
|19
|21
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|35
|1893
|19
|9
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|31
|1839
|19
|8
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|31
|1810
|19
|9
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|2474
|87
|1269
|.936
|31
|9
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|2491
|95
|1211
|.927
|22
|13
|7
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|50
|2965
|104
|1319
|.927
|30
|12
|7
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|44
|2605
|90
|1133
|.926
|31
|10
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|27
|1573
|61
|756
|.925
|16
|5
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|31
|1839
|64
|787
|.925
|19
|8
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|45
|2534
|101
|1213
|.923
|30
|9
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|51
|3004
|116
|1360
|.921
|32
|13
|6
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|54
|3202
|136
|1583
|.921
|31
|20
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|50
|3012
|120
|1371
|.920
|32
|14
|4
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|21
|1126
|50
|564
|.919
|9
|6
|2
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|33
|1785
|81
|908
|.918
|15
|13
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|19
|1059
|41
|458
|.918
|10
|4
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|1236
|55
|608
|.917
|6
|12
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|33
|1825
|74
|814
|.917
|16
|9
|5
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|35
|1954
|81
|890
|.917
|22
|10
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|41
|2385
|102
|1120
|.917
|30
|6
|3
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|53
|3057
|137
|1494
|.916
|27
|19
|5
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|38
|2096
|98
|1063
|.916
|17
|13
|6
|Calvin Pickard
|Detroit
|2
|103
|5
|54
|.915
|1
|1
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|50
|2965
|9
|30
|12
|7
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|2491
|6
|22
|13
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|45
|2534
|5
|30
|9
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|55
|3265
|4
|23
|23
|9
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|51
|3004
|4
|32
|13
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|45
|2626
|4
|19
|21
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|4
|24
|9
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|54
|3202
|3
|31
|20
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|44
|2605
|3
|31
|10
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|2474
|3
|31
|9
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|35
|1893
|3
|19
|9
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|31
|1839
|3
|19
|8
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|33
|1825
|3
|16
|9
|5
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|29
|1699
|3
|17
|10
|1