Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/03/26 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 26, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;89;78;Partial sunshine;89;79;SSW;8;79%;40%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and cooler;86;72;Sunny and breezy;83;71;WNW;18;45%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;An afternoon shower;58;40;Plenty of sunshine;61;40;WNW;8;44%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;63;57;Clouds and sunshine;60;53;S;9;68%;26%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, mild;64;41;Mostly sunny;59;41;NE;9;56%;7%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;42;30;Clouds and sun;41;33;N;4;55%;82%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cool with low clouds;57;46;Partial sunshine;58;47;ESE;6;53%;59%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;28;21;Mostly cloudy;32;24;WSW;7;96%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;79;60;Sunny and pleasant;83;63;ESE;5;62%;0%;8

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;65;44;Mostly cloudy;64;51;S;6;55%;4%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;68;57;Clouds and sun, nice;71;55;SSW;7;63%;26%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;66;44;Hazy sunshine;72;47;WNW;10;28%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;96;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;SW;5;71%;57%;6

Bangalore, India;Some sun;89;69;Mostly sunny;92;70;SE;5;45%;8%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;95;82;A t-storm around;94;81;S;6;69%;55%;10

Barcelona, Spain;A couple of showers;58;52;Breezy;63;47;NE;15;60%;5%;5

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;68;37;Plenty of sun;59;43;SSW;10;18%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and nice;67;40;Clouds and sun, mild;69;41;E;6;45%;5%;5

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;60;34;Periods of sun;59;37;W;5;67%;1%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;69;51;A couple of showers;66;51;ESE;5;80%;92%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;66;Sunshine and nice;85;66;SSW;7;58%;39%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and pleasant;65;44;Partly sunny;62;38;NE;7;41%;4%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine and mild;64;44;Sunshine and mild;63;38;ENE;6;66%;7%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;61;42;Sunshine and mild;67;38;ENE;7;49%;7%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and beautiful;66;44;Partly sunny;65;36;SSE;3;41%;7%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds;72;54;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;NW;6;70%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partial sunshine;88;65;A stray thunderstorm;85;68;NNE;6;45%;57%;9

Busan, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;65;46;Mostly cloudy;65;39;NW;11;41%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;Sunshine, pleasant;75;52;NNE;9;38%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;Nice with some sun;76;57;NNW;6;56%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;66;A shower in the a.m.;86;66;SSE;3;55%;72%;6

Chennai, India;Humid with some sun;93;82;Very warm and humid;97;82;SSE;10;70%;4%;12

Chicago, United States;Breezy and colder;36;25;Partly sunny, cold;33;26;S;11;38%;0%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;87;77;Sunshine, pleasant;88;77;S;7;66%;33%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;More clouds than sun;53;33;More clouds than sun;54;38;WNW;8;61%;4%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;75;64;Partly sunny;75;64;N;13;77%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;85;58;Partly sunny, warm;90;58;S;10;35%;1%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;SE;7;70%;67%;12

Delhi, India;Warm, turning breezy;93;70;Hazy sun and hot;99;71;WNW;9;28%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;77;47;Partly sunny, warm;79;49;SW;6;24%;3%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warmer;102;77;Hazy sunshine;95;76;SE;10;54%;27%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;S;5;74%;74%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;61;41;Mostly cloudy;57;38;ESE;6;73%;3%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rather cloudy, mild;69;50;Cooler;60;41;N;7;54%;58%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;62;58;Breezy;63;59;ESE;25;79%;44%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very warm and humid;89;70;Cloudy and cooler;75;67;NNE;11;70%;75%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;62;Humid with a t-storm;72;62;ENE;6;86%;97%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;78;69;Sunny, breezy, nice;78;65;ENE;14;44%;0%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Very windy;36;20;Mostly cloudy;35;28;S;11;46%;81%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;97;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;E;5;63%;90%;9

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;65;A stray thunderstorm;72;60;NE;6;81%;65%;2

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;83;69;Partly sunny;83;69;ENE;9;54%;33%;8

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy, warm;99;79;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;NNW;6;28%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very warm;91;64;Sunny and hot;94;69;NE;8;24%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and cooler;46;38;Plenty of sunshine;55;40;SSW;10;66%;4%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Morning showers;84;76;A thunderstorm;90;76;WSW;9;73%;91%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, nice;87;72;Hazy sun;85;73;NNW;9;51%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;73;57;Warmer;79;59;N;4;48%;11%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;74;47;Partly sunny, nice;66;47;ENE;5;32%;3%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Hot, turning breezy;98;73;Hot, becoming breezy;99;77;W;12;31%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;81;57;Hazy sun;84;58;SSE;7;43%;4%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy with hazy sun;90;64;Breezy in the a.m.;93;67;N;17;13%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;60;33;Windy, much colder;40;31;WNW;18;39%;14%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;86;75;A shower in spots;86;76;NNE;7;58%;48%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;92;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;WNW;6;69%;82%;4

Kolkata, India;Warm with some sun;92;81;Hazy sunshine;94;81;S;9;61%;1%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;A stray thunderstorm;94;79;N;5;68%;47%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;55;39;Afternoon showers;56;38;ENE;8;74%;92%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;92;81;Sunny intervals;91;80;SW;8;69%;30%;11

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;72;64;Clouds and sun;72;64;SSE;8;75%;26%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;65;51;Partly sunny;69;56;ESE;10;70%;7%;5

London, United Kingdom;Nice with sunshine;65;42;Mostly cloudy;58;41;ENE;9;71%;12%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;79;54;Not as warm;71;55;SSE;7;68%;77%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;89;79;Low clouds;88;77;SSW;8;74%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;55;46;Partly sunny;59;44;SE;4;61%;9%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;89;79;Sunny and pleasant;90;80;NE;6;54%;2%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;85;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;E;5;82%;89%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;96;79;Partly sunny, warm;99;80;E;7;50%;28%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;79;56;Sunny;83;63;NNE;7;56%;3%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;74;47;Mostly cloudy;77;51;NNW;6;21%;1%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;78;61;Sunny and delightful;78;62;ENE;10;43%;4%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Increasingly windy;49;27;Breezy and colder;39;29;W;16;36%;21%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;92;79;A morning shower;93;78;E;12;61%;47%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray shower;68;62;Sunshine, pleasant;74;57;NW;11;59%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Low clouds;44;31;Colder;32;14;W;7;64%;70%;1

Moscow, Russia;Breezy this morning;45;26;Snow;34;23;NW;20;51%;69%;1

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;90;80;Hazy sunshine;92;80;W;6;59%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;83;62;Some sun, pleasant;82;62;NE;10;56%;55%;14

New York, United States;A shower or two;53;39;Breezy with a shower;46;24;NW;15;39%;55%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;67;41;Plenty of sun;63;40;WSW;7;43%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;29;4;Mostly sunny;27;8;E;8;70%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;65;54;Mostly sunny;63;45;SW;8;56%;3%;7

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;50;32;Variable clouds;56;42;WSW;6;65%;25%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;43;23;Cloudy and very cold;25;10;NW;16;62%;83%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;High clouds;91;76;NNE;7;66%;95%;5

Panama City, Panama;Breezy in the p.m.;91;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;NNW;12;67%;55%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;86;75;A morning shower;86;76;ENE;8;71%;75%;7

Paris, France;Mild with sunshine;66;45;Mostly sunny, mild;68;43;ENE;7;53%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Thunderstorms;88;69;A couple of showers;77;66;ESE;14;66%;90%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;96;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;78;SE;6;71%;84%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;90;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;75;ESE;11;77%;66%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sunshine;92;68;A couple of showers;91;68;E;6;56%;89%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and mild;64;45;Some sun, pleasant;62;38;SW;4;48%;4%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sun;61;34;Cooler;52;27;WNW;12;40%;1%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;65;54;Periods of rain;64;54;NNE;7;78%;100%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;65;49;Warmer;77;58;E;5;66%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;78;SE;9;78%;99%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;46;33;Rain and drizzle;38;35;E;7;80%;70%;1

Riga, Latvia;Windy;45;30;Breezy in the a.m.;38;36;SSW;13;40%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Warm with clearing;93;75;A t-storm around;89;75;W;7;69%;82%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;75;55;Hazy sun;75;55;NNE;10;16%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Variable cloudiness;69;45;A couple of showers;71;44;NNE;6;36%;85%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Morning flurries;39;25;Mostly sunny;35;24;WSW;13;43%;81%;3

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then some sun;61;50;Breezy, p.m. rain;63;52;S;12;78%;98%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun, nice;81;61;Mostly cloudy;82;64;ENE;12;58%;8%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;85;71;Partly sunny;85;71;SE;7;64%;27%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Rather cloudy;78;63;Becoming cloudy;77;63;N;7;60%;9%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;ENE;9;23%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, not as warm;76;49;Partly sunny, nice;80;53;SW;5;32%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;86;68;Sunny intervals;86;69;N;5;74%;44%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;66;50;Partly sunny;68;55;ESE;9;61%;2%;6

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;55;47;Cloudy;59;48;N;5;83%;66%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;58;38;Partly sunny;54;34;NW;10;48%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Overcast and mild;63;52;Remaining cloudy;61;46;NNE;11;49%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;78;N;6;72%;67%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;Partly sunny, mild;64;37;WSW;10;41%;2%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;84;74;Mostly sunny;84;74;ESE;9;60%;26%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Winds subsiding;45;28;A shower or two;51;43;W;8;45%;80%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower and t-storm;68;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;73;68;S;6;74%;96%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, windy, warm;84;63;Cooler with rain;68;59;E;10;82%;99%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;39;27;Mostly cloudy;38;30;SW;10;32%;87%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Heavy p.m. showers;59;42;Mostly sunny;54;39;NE;7;61%;11%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;53;32;Windy in the p.m.;48;33;NW;14;55%;42%;5

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;56;45;Mostly sunny;60;45;WNW;10;22%;1%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;65;53;Mostly sunny;63;51;NE;8;61%;1%;8

Tirana, Albania;Some sun;73;43;Mostly cloudy;70;49;ESE;5;49%;25%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon rain;65;57;Clouds and sun;67;50;ENE;9;52%;33%;7

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;43;26;A little a.m. snow;28;15;WNW;21;57%;92%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;79;66;Sun and clouds;80;58;N;5;34%;25%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy;69;53;Partly sunny;71;53;W;8;68%;6%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;2;Milder;44;11;E;7;18%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;54;46;A couple of showers;56;45;NW;4;67%;98%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and mild;68;44;Partly sunny, nice;64;40;ESE;5;46%;7%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;93;75;Very hot;97;73;E;4;56%;65%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy and cooler;49;30;Cooler;43;36;SW;14;35%;39%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;54;31;Mostly cloudy;49;38;SW;9;33%;4%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;62;57;A couple of showers;61;56;SSE;24;84%;96%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;Sunny and very warm;100;75;W;5;54%;3%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds breaking;50;25;Partly sunny, chilly;44;26;E;5;48%;8%;6

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-26 21:40 GMT+08:00

