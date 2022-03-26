Taiwan tech companies respond to accusations of links with Russia

Acer and Asustek have responded to calls to leave Russia. Acer and Asustek have responded to calls to leave Russia. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Taiwan technology firms have been mentioned by a Yale School of Management team as “digging in” against pressure to quit Russia, reports said Saturday (March 26).

Computer brand Acer Inc. said it was focusing on helping its employees from Ukraine live in safety, CNA reported. Five staff members had fled to other European nations, including Poland and Germany, the company said, adding it was helping out with housing and employment problems.

As far as its business in Russia was concerned, Acer said it would respect all international trade regulations and measures. Computer shipments to the country had been suspended amid the sanctions and difficult transport situation.

Asustek Computer Inc., better known under its brand name ASUS, said its shipments to Russia had also stalled, and added it would donate NT$30 million (US$1.04 million) for Ukrainian relief.

A third Taiwan tech company mentioned on the list, Micro-Star International Co. (MSI), had not responded yet, CNA reported. The Yale list also named a number of international banks, airlines, and prominent Chinese firms such as Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei and Lenovo.

