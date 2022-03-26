Ukraine: Russia scales back war goals amid strong Ukrainian resistance — live updates

Russia's far-bigger military continued to combat determined Ukrainian defenders who are using Western-supplied weapons Russia's far-bigger military continued to combat determined Ukrainian defenders who are using Western-supplied weapons

US President Biden is on the second day of his Poland trip

Russia signals scaling back its ambitions in Ukraine

Zelenskyy reiterates his call for peace talks with Russia

Germany defends pace of arms deliveries to Ukraine

Japan, US condemn Moscow over nuclear weapons threat

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the country's US envoy Rahm Emanuel appeared at the Hiroshima memorial park on Saturday and said Russia's refusal to rule out deploying its nuclear arsenal was "unconscionable."

Earlier this week, Moscow said nuclear weapons could be used in the Ukraine war if Russia were to face an "existential threat."

Emanuel condemned Moscow's position in statement: "We live in unprecedented times as Russia threatens the use of nuclear weapons, something that was once unthinkable, even unspeakable."

Kishida said "the horrors of nuclear weapons must never be repeated."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he had placed Moscow's strategic nuclear forces on high alert just days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began last month.

Ukraine ministers meet US counterparts in Warsaw

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba have held a joint meeting with their US counterparts for the first time.

"We discuss current issues & cooperation in political and defense directions between Ukraine and the United States," Reznikov said on Twitter. He posted a photograph of the meeting in the Polish capital with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The White House said US President Joe Biden was also expected to "drop by" the meeting.

Biden is on the second day of a visit to Poland following summits with EU and NATO leaders in Brussels earlier in the week.

Turkey finds 'mine-like object' floating in Bosphorus

Turkish authorites say they have discovered a mine-like object floating in the Bosphorus near the Black Sea, days after Russia warned that several mines had drifted away from Ukrainian ports.

Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Twitter that a dive team had initiated an intervention to "neutralize" the object.

Reuters news agency reported that authorities had warned vessels to keep away from the area while the team carried out their work.

Russia's main intelligence agency warned earlier this week that a number of mines had drifted out to sea after breaking away from cables near Ukrainian ports. That claim was dismissed by Kyiv as disinformation.

Russia, Turkey and Ukraine all border the Black Sea, a major shipping artery for grain, oil and oil products.

Fresh curfew imposed in Kyiv

The mayor of Ukraine's capital says an extended curfew will go into force from 8 p.m. local time (1800 UTC/GMT) on Saturday until 8 a.m. on Monday.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an online post that the decision was made by the Ukrainian military. No further details were available.

Ukraine says 10 humanitarian corridors agreed

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister says an agreement has been reached to set up 10 humanitarian corridors on Saturday to evacuate civilians from frontline areas.

Speaking on live television, Iryna Vereshchuk said civilians trying to get out of the southern port of Mariupol would have to leave in private cars as Russian forces were not letting buses through their checkpoints.

This information could not independently verify this information.

Zelenskyy asks energy producers to boost output

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on energy-rich countries to increase their output to prevent Moscow from using its oil and gas supplies to "blackmail" other nations.

Zelenskyy made the comments during a surprise video appearance at the Doha Forum in Qatar, a leading exporter of natural gas.

He told the international conference that no country was safeguarded from the shocks triggered by disruptions to food supply as a result of Russia's invasion.

"They are destroying our ports,'' Zelenskyy said. "The absence of exports from Ukraine will deal a blow to countries worldwide.''

"The future of Europe rests with your efforts,'' he added.

Zelenskyy also noted that Muslims in Ukraine would have to fight during the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan.

"We have to ensure this sacred month of Ramadan is not overshadowed by the misery of people in Ukraine,'' he said.

UK intelligence: Russia to continue assault on urban areas

The latest intelligence report from the UK's Ministry of Defense has warned that Russia will likely continue to "use its heavy firepower on urban areas as it looks to limit its own already considerable losses."

In over a month of fighting, Russian troops have failed to capture and hold onto any major Ukrainian city, although a number of major centers, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol remain under siege.

The intelligence report said Russian forces were mainly relying on the indiscriminate use of air and artillery bombardments "in an attempt to demoralize defending forces," rather than large-scale infantry operations inside cities.

This strategy would come "at the cost of further civilian casualties," the report added.

Ukraine says 136 children killed since start of war

The office of Ukraine's prosecutor general says the war in Ukraine has killed 136 children since Russia invaded its neighbor a little over a month ago.

The death toll was posted in a message on the Telegram app and on Facebook.

It said 64 of those children were killed in the Kyiv region. A further 50 died in the Donetsk region in the country's east, it added.

Around 200 children have been injured, the prosecutor's office said. The figures have not been independently verified.

Biden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin

On the second day of his visit to Poland, US President Joe Biden is expected to address the Polish people in a speech in Warsaw.

The White House said he would "deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles.''

According to the US Embassy in the Polish capital, he will appear at Warsaw's Royal Castle between 5 and 6 p.m. local time (1600 and 1700 UTC/GMT).

Earlier in the day, Biden is due to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda at the presidential palace. He is also expected to accompany Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski to Warsaw's National Stadium, where Ukrainian refugees are being registered and provided with aid.

Almost 2.24 million refugees from Ukraine have entered Poland since

the Russian invasion began more than a month ago.

German minister rejects allegations of sluggish arms deliveries to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht denied her ministry had been slow in making good on its promises of weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

"Before we deliver something, we look to see if it is functional," Lambrecht told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND),

"But I can assure them: Just because we are silent doesn't mean nothing is happening — quite the opposite," she added.

American teacher detained in Ukraine freed

The office of Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced that Tyler Jacob, a 28-year-old American teaching English in Ukraine who had been detained at a checkpoint while trying to exit the country, was freed.

He was detained by Russian forces while trying to flee the Ukrainian city of Kherson and held for 10 days.

Klobuchar's office specifically thanked "his parents Tina & John for never giving up & our State Dept & U.S. Ambassador in Moscow Sullivan who spoke with me & directly helped."

UK to fund 2 million pounds in food aid

The UK said it planned to fund 2 million pounds ($2.6 million; €2.3 million) worth of food aid for critically cut off areas of Ukraine after a direct request was made by the Ukrainian government.

One month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have not captured any major Ukrainian cities.

The UK said around 25 truckloads of dried food and water were being sent by road and rail from warehouses in both Poland and Slovakia to the most vulnerable Ukrainian cities.

Alice Hooper, a humanitarian adviser to the Foreign Office, said, "The need on the ground in Ukraine is clear, with so many people in encircled areas trapped in basements without access to food or water."

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Friday

On Friday, US President Joe Biden traveled to Rzeszow, a city in southeastern Poland that's located about 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the border with Ukraine. Biden addressed US troops who are stationed there as part of a NATO mission to protect its eastern flank.

Russia has said its invasion of Ukraine has entered a new phase, one signal it may be scaling back its ambitions. Moscow has suffered a series of setbacks and defeats at the hands of the Ukrainian army and Ukrainians fighting against the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his call for peace talks with Russia to end the war, but he stressed that Ukraine would not give up territory.

In his nightly video address to the Ukrainian people, Zelenskyy may have been responding to Russian Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi, the deputy chief of the Russian general staff. Rudskoi said Russian forces would focus on "the main goal, the liberation of Donbas."

Dozens of Ukrainian officials, journalists and activists have been detained or kidnapped by Russian forces, the United Nations has warned. Matilda Bogner, the head of the UN rights team in Ukraine, said human rights monitors have been receiving ever more information on mass graves in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

UK intelligence reports Russian forces have been pushed back to 35 kilometers east of Kyiv. The Pentagon said the city of Kherson was again "contested" as Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive.

However, Ukraine's air force said the headquarters in Vinnytsia in the western part of the country was hit by numerous Russian cruise missiles Friday afternoon.

Western officials said a seventh Russian general has been killed since the war in Ukraine began. Lt. Gen. Yakov Rezanstev, commander of Russia's 49th Combined Arms Army in the southern military district, was killed most recently.

