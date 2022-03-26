US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat against Taiwan is serious

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that Asian nations must take seriously the possibility of a Chinese attack on Taiwan, United States Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino said in an interview with the Financial Times published Friday (March 25).

As five months ago, nobody would have predicted the war in Ukraine, the number one lesson should be that anything could happen, he said. The military chief voiced concern about China’s increasing pressure on Taiwan, as well as its expanding nuclear force and the testing of a hypersonic weapon last July.

While he didn’t think the new weapon specifically targeted Taiwan, he said it destabilized the region. Aquilino also emphasized that troops in various countries in the region needed to be prepared to work together.

While it was difficult to predict what Japan and Australia would decide in the event of a Chinese attack against Taiwan, their military forces needed to be ready for any government plan by continuing to train and operate together, Aquilino said.

The U.S. and its allies could not afford to be complacent, as China was clearly cranking up the pressure on Taipei by the repeated incursions of its Air Force planes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). He said he was not more concerned than before, but he did see the pressure increasing, causing the need to be prepared for any eventuality.

