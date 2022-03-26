Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US Indo-Pacific military chief says Chinese threat against Taiwan is serious

Aquilino says China has grown bolder in increasing pressure on Taiwan

  150
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/26 19:35
Adm. John Aquilino (left) watches footage of China's South China Sea islands March 20. 

Adm. John Aquilino (left) watches footage of China's South China Sea islands March 20.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that Asian nations must take seriously the possibility of a Chinese attack on Taiwan, United States Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino said in an interview with the Financial Times published Friday (March 25).

As five months ago, nobody would have predicted the war in Ukraine, the number one lesson should be that anything could happen, he said. The military chief voiced concern about China’s increasing pressure on Taiwan, as well as its expanding nuclear force and the testing of a hypersonic weapon last July.

While he didn’t think the new weapon specifically targeted Taiwan, he said it destabilized the region. Aquilino also emphasized that troops in various countries in the region needed to be prepared to work together.

While it was difficult to predict what Japan and Australia would decide in the event of a Chinese attack against Taiwan, their military forces needed to be ready for any government plan by continuing to train and operate together, Aquilino said.

The U.S. and its allies could not afford to be complacent, as China was clearly cranking up the pressure on Taipei by the repeated incursions of its Air Force planes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). He said he was not more concerned than before, but he did see the pressure increasing, causing the need to be prepared for any eventuality.
John Aquilino
Indo-Pacific Command
INDO-PACOM
Chinese aggression
ADIZ incursions
Russia-Ukraine war
hypersonic missiles

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukraine ambassador in Japan praises Taiwan orchid in Ukrainian colors
Ukraine ambassador in Japan praises Taiwan orchid in Ukrainian colors
2022/03/23 19:44
Taiwan monitors Chinese militarization of man-made islands in South China Sea
Taiwan monitors Chinese militarization of man-made islands in South China Sea
2022/03/22 16:20
Taiwan foundation collects NT$740 million for Ukraine in 18 days
Taiwan foundation collects NT$740 million for Ukraine in 18 days
2022/03/19 20:28
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 fighter jets, 2 bombers from China
Taiwan reports ADIZ incursions by 2 fighter jets, 2 bombers from China
2022/03/19 19:37
Chinese Y-8 spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese Y-8 spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/16 20:19