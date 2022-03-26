Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/03/26 16:01
Madeline Schizas, of Canada, performs in the women short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Montpellier, south of France, Wednesday,...
Pakistan Air Force jets demonstrate an aerobatic performance during a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday,...
A Japanese white-eye, also known as Mejiro, drinks the nectar of a cherry blossom in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Moshe Kravitzky, 50, in Beersheba, southern Israel, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Kravitzky was among fou...
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, right, claps hands at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The f...
A ballet dancer performs during the staging of the ballet Giselle to the music of Adolphe Charles Adam, at the Romanian National Opera, in Bucharest, ...
Taylor Fritz reacts after defeating Rafael Nadal, of Spain, in the men's singles finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 20, 20...
Marseille fans turn their backs on the field of play during a French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and OGC Nice at Orange Vel...
A large image of Francia Marquez is projected behind Gustavo Petro, presidential candidate with the Historical Pact Coalition, right, during an event ...
Farmers attend an event after marching in a demonstration to mark World Water Day, in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A man walks on the debris of a burning house, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Natalya mourns the death of her brother Sergiy Muravyts'kyi, 61, who was killed during a Russian attack in the village of Mriya, which means Dream in ...
Pope Francis gestures as he presides over a special prayer in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, March 25, 2022. Francis is presiding over a...
Damage is seen inside a Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Yasnohorodka, a rural town where the Ukrainian army stopped the advance of the Russian army, outs...
A serviceman carries the photo of Capt. Andrei Paliy, a deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, during a farewell ceremony in Sevastopol, Crimea...
People examine the damage after the shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. At least eight people were killed in the ...
Niko Kytosaho, of Finland, soars through the air during his trial jump at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Planica, Slovenia, Friday, March 25, 2022. ...
Stella Morris speaks to the media and supporters after cutting a wedding cake after marrying her partner the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a sma...
Wales' Gareth Bale takes a shot during the World Cup 2022 playoff soccer match between Wales and Austria at Cardiff City stadium, in Cardiff, Britain,...
Fans cheer at the 22th edition of the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

March 19-25, 2022

From Canada's Madeline Schizas' graceful skating performance in the women's short program at the Figure Skating World Championships, in Montpellier, France, to Pope Francis' special prayer for Ukraine, and peace, amid the devastation of the Russian war, to the beauty of spring as a Japanese white-eye bird drinks the nectar of a cherry blossom in Tokyo, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

