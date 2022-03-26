WGC-Match Play Results

Austin Country Club Austin, Texas (Seedings in parentheses; x-won Group) Friday Group 1

Patrick Reed (23), United States, def. Jon Rahm (1), Spain, 3 and 2.

Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia, def. Cameron Young (40), United States, 1 up.

Standings

x-Rahm 2-1-0, Reed 1-1-1, Munoz 1-1-1, Young 1-2-0.

Group 2

Collin Morikawa (2), United States, def. Jason Kokrak (22), United States, 1 up.

Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, def. Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, 4 and 2.

Standings

x-Morikawa 2-0-1 Garcia 1-1-1 Kokrak 1-2-0, MacIntyre 1-2-0.

Group 3

Will Zalatoris (24), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, 1 up.

Cameron Tringale (45), def. Sepp Straka (63), Austria, 5 and 3.

Standings

x-Zalatoris 2-1-0, Hovland 2-1-0, Straka 1-2-0, Tringale 1-2-0.

(Zalatoris defeated Hovland on the second playoff hole)

Group 4

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, 2 and 1.

Keith Mitchell (62), United States, def. Seamus Power (42), Ireland, 2 and 1.

Standings

x-Power 2-1-0, Cantlay 1-1-1, Mitchell 1-1-1, Im 1-2-0.

Group 5

Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, 5 and 4.

Ian Poulter (59), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, 4 and 3.

Standings

x-Scheffler 2-1-0, Fitzpatrick 2-1-0, Fleetwood 1-2-0, Poulter 1-2-0.

(Scheffler defeated Fitzpatrick on the sixth playoff hole)

Group 6

Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Justin Thomas (6), United States, 4 and 3.

Marc Leishman (37), Australia, def. Luke List (53), United States, 3 and 2.

Standings

x-Kisner 3-0-0, Thomas 1-2-0, List 1-2-0, Leishman 1-2-0

Group 7

Tony Finau (18), United States, def. Xander Schauffele (7), United States, 4 and 2.

Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, def. Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, 5 and 4.

Standings

x-Kanaya 2-1-0, Herbert 2-1-0, Schauffele 1-2-0, Finau 1-2-0.

(Kanaya defeated Herbert on the first playoff hole)

Group 8

Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Max Homa (30), United States, 1 up.

Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 1 up.

Standings

x-Johnson 3-0-0, Hughes 2-1-0, Homa 1-2-0, Wolff 0-3-0.

Group 9

Talor Gooch (27), United States, def. Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, 2 up.

Richard Bland (54), England, def. Lee Westwood (47), England, 2 and 1.

Standings

x-Bland 2-0-1, Gooch 2-1-0, Westwood 1-2-0, DeChambeau 0-2-1.

Group 10

Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, def. Paul Casey (19), England, conceded (injury).

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Alex Noren (50), Sweden, 3 and 2.

Standings

x-Conners 3-0-0, Noren 2-1-0, Oosthuizen 1-2-0, Casey 0-3-0.

Group 11

Adam Scott (32), Australia, def. Jordan Spieth (11), United States, 3 and 2.

Justin Rose (46), England, halved with Keegan Bradley (60), United States.

Standings

x-Scott 2-0-1, Rose 1-1-1, Bradley 0-1-2, Spieth 1-2-0.

Group 12

Billy Horschel (12), United States, havled with. Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium.

Tom Hoge (33), United States, halved with Min Woo Lee (49), Australia.

Standings

x-Horschel 2-0-1, Pieters 1-1-1, Lee 1-1-1, Hoge 0-2-1.

Group 13

Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Daniel Berger (17), United States, 2 up.

Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 6 and 4.

Standings

x-Hatton 3-0-0, Kim 2-1-0, Berger 2-1-0, Bezuidenhout 0-3-0.

Group 14

Kevin Na (25), United States, def. Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, 1 up.

Maverick McNealy (64), United States, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 2 and 1.

Standings

x-Na 2-0-1, McNealy 2-0-1, Niemann 1-2-0, Henley 0-3-0.

(Na defeated McNealy on the first playoff hole

Group 15

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Webb Simpson (31), United States, 2 up.

Brian Harman (44), United States, halved with Bubba Watson (57), United States.

Standings

x-Ancer 2-0-1, Watson 1-1-1, Simpson 1-2-0, Harman 0-1-2.

Group 16

Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, 1 up.

Harold Varner III (35), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, 5 and 4.

Standings

x-Koepka 3-0-0, Varner 2-1-0, Lowry 1-2-0, van Rooyen 0-3-0.