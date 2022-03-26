Heavy rain to dominate weekend in central and north Taiwan

Heavy rain is forecast for areas from Keelung to Nantou Saturday evening, with the exception of Yilan. Heavy rain is forecast for areas from Keelung to Nantou Saturday evening, with the exception of Yilan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Heavy rain with bouts of lightning and sudden gusts of wind are expected in many parts of central and north Taiwan from Saturday (March 26) evening into Sunday (March 27), according to an advisory by the Central Weather Bureau.

Forecasters expanded the heavy rain warnings to include 10 cities and counties, including Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Keelung City in the north, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, and Miaoli County on the west coast, Taichung City and the mountainous parts of Nantou County in central Taiwan, and Hualien County on the east coast, CNA reported. Yilan County was the only area in north Taiwan not covered by the bureau’s rain warnings.

In addition to strong winds and heavy rain, residents of mountain regions should also look out for the risk of falling rocks and landslides, the bureau said.

By 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the popular tourist destination of Mount Hehuan, on the border between Nantou and Hualien, had already received 80 millimeters of rain, while more than 60 mm had fallen in Taichung City’s Heping District.

In marked contrast, foehn winds drove temperatures in Taitung County up above 34 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 36.4 degrees recorded in Jinlun, and 35.7 C in Taimali.