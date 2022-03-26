Alexa
Taiwan suspends missile tests due to weather, rescue flight from Orchid island

More missile tests near Taitung County planned for March 28-29

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/26 15:47
Taiwan reportedly canceled two days of missile tests due to poor weather and to an emergency medical flight. (CNA, Ministry of National Defense photo)...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military suspended missile tests scheduled for the past two days in the southeast county of Taitung due to poor weather conditions and to patients having to be evacuated by helicopter from Orchid Island, reports said Saturday (March 26).

The country’s main weapons developer, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), had reserved a large area off the coast of Taitung County for missile tests scheduled for Thursday (March 24), Friday (March 25), and for Monday (March 28) and Tuesday (March 29).

However, Thursday’s tests were canceled because of bad weather, while on Friday, two men had to be flown from Orchid Island to Taitung for medical care, crossing the airspace chosen for the missile tests, CNA reported. The NCSIST did not comment on the report.

According to Ministry of Interior data, a Black Hawk helicopter flew from Taitung to Orchid Island between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, with the return flight to Fengnian Airport in Taitung taking place after 9 p.m.

The missiles had been scheduled to be fired from the Jiupeng military base in nearby Pingtung County, with the height mentioned as “unlimited,” usually an indication that a new type of missile is being tested.
Orchid Island

