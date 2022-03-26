Taiwan reports new COVID cases from factory clusters in New Taipei, Kaohsiung

COVID testing in Kaohsiung City Thursday following the discovery of a local cluster. COVID testing in Kaohsiung City Thursday following the discovery of a local cluster. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Local governments on Saturday (March 26) reported 10 new COVID-19 infections at a technology plant in New Taipei City’s Shulin District and four new cases linked to a chemical plant in Kaohsiung City’s Qianzhen District.

The cluster at TBI Motion Technology Co., Ltd. in Shulin centered on a female Vietnamese employee in her 20s who developed a fever and then tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday (March 23).

Tests of her contacts and colleagues revealed nine more COVID infections on Friday (March 25) and 10 more on Saturday, CNA reported. The latest cases were nine residents of New Taipei City and one of Taoyuan City.

A total of 900 employees had submitted to COVID testing, while the remaining 10 had been located in other regions, with their test results still not available.

Production at the plant had been suspended for an indefinite period of time, while any employee still wanting to enter the factory would have to show proof of a negative test result.

In the Kaohsiung cluster, three of Saturday’s four new cases were employees of the chemical plant and one was a relative. All of them had been in quarantine since Wednesday, CNA reported.

Almost 6,000 contacts and residents had been tested for COVID, but not a single infection was discovered, leading Kaohsiung officials to believe the risk of a community outbreak was low.