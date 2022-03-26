Taiwan confirms 21 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 21 local COVID-19 infections and 82 imported cases Saturday (March 26), but the death tally remained unchanged at 853, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The 21 new local patients were 13 men and eight women between the ages of 10 and 79. New Taipei City reported 11, Keelung City five, Kaohsiung City four, and Taoyuan City one.

Two local clusters had recently attracted the attention of the health authorities. A cluster at a technology company in the New Taipei City district of Shulin involving migrant workers, and another, unrelated, cluster at a chemical plant in Kaohsiung City’s Qianzhen District. The local authorities reported new infections at both sites Saturday, but mass testing was being conducted for all staff.

The new imported cases included 48 males and 34 females, aged from younger than 5 to 89, who arrived in Taiwan between Jan. 25 and March 25. As to the origin of the COVID cases, there were 10 arrivals from Vietnam, six from Indonesia, five each from the Philippines and Malaysia, and three each from Thailand, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 22,566 coronavirus patients included 15,571 domestic cases and 6,941 imported ones. The 853 fatalities from the pandemic included 839 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei City 322.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 135 earlier patients had been removed from the list of confirmed cases.