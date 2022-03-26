Green has 22, Rockets cruise to 125-106 win over Blazers

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr., left, shoots against Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks, rear, during the first half of an NBA bas... Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr., left, shoots against Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks, rear, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Portland Trail Blazers fan David Dalla Gasperina reacts after winning $50,000 during a timeout in the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston R... Portland Trail Blazers fan David Dalla Gasperina reacts after winning $50,000 during a timeout in the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Portland, Ore., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, left, center Jusuf Nurkic, center, and guard Damian Lillard watch from the bench during the firs... Injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, left, center Jusuf Nurkic, center, and guard Damian Lillard watch from the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Portland, Ore., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas calls a play during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portlan... Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas calls a play during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups looks to the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets i... Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups looks to the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Portland, Ore., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Kris Dunn, center, shoots next to Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, right, and guard Jalen Green during the first ha... Portland Trail Blazers guard Kris Dunn, center, shoots next to Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, right, and guard Jalen Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, left, dribbles toward Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III during the second half of an NBA basketball gam... Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, left, dribbles toward Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, right, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III during the second half of an NBA basketball game i... Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, right, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jalen Green had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and the Houston Rockets built a big early lead before coasting to a 125-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Jae'Sean Tate added 17 points as Houston snapped its 11-game losing streak on the road.

It was the first of two games at the Moda Center against the Rockets on consecutive nights. Neither team is in the playoff picture.

Trendon Watford had 19 points for the Blazers, who have won just two of their last 14 games. They were coming off a blowout 133-96 loss to San Antonio on Wednesday.

The Blazers trailed by as many as 24 points, but closed within 93-82 late in the third quarter. The lead still prompted Houston coach Stephen Silas to sit most of his starters for the final quarter. Josh Christopher's 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter pushed Houston back up 102-82.

Portland won the first two meetings of the season between the teams.

The Rockets, who have the NBA's worst record, led by 18 points in the first quarter alone as Portland once again struggled. The Blazers are playing with a patchwork roster with Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons all sitting out with injuries. All three watched from the bench in street clothes.

KJ Martin dunked to give the Rockets a 49-32 lead and Houston went up 58-38 before the first half was over.

Watford led all scorers with 14 first-half points but the Blazers still trailed 66-53 at the break.

TIP INS

Rockets: Martin had 11 of his 13 first-half points in the second quarter alone. He finished with 16. ... The Rockets have lost six of their last eight games. ... The Rockets made 19 3-pointers. ... Houston had seven players in double figures.

Trail Blazers: Portland on Thursday re-signed Drew Eubanks to a fourth 10-day contract, and guard Kris Dunn to a second 10-day contract. ... Eubanks finished with 18 points. ... Portland hit just three 3-pointers, a low for the season.

HOLE-IN-ONE

David Dalla Gasperina, a fan playing for $50,000 toward the purchase of a home, made a full-court putt during a break in the first half. The contest was sponsored by a local mortgage company.

UP NEXT

The Blazers and the Rockets play the second of back-to-back games against each other on Saturday.

