Taiwan wins Guinness World Record for biggest face mask

A lineup of unmasked cheerleader women pose with the world's largest face mask in Changhua County on March 25. (Facebook, Chen Mei-tsi photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A gigantic Taiwanese-made medical grade face mask has been officially dubbed the largest of its kind by the Guinness World Records 2022.

Created by Motex Healthcare Corp. (華新醫材公司), the mask is 8.3 meters long and 4.79 meters wide. It was unveiled on Friday (March 25) at an event outside the company’s tourism factory in Changhua County, per a CNA report.

To make the mammoth mask, Motex blew up the scale of a regular human-sized version, making it 50 times larger than the original. Motex CEO Cheng Yung-chu (鄭永柱) believes the mask spectacle shows off Taiwan’s manufacturing strengths and said he hopes the mask will become a highlight at the tourism factory and attract new visitors to the site.

Although Guinness World Records only certified the mask as the largest in the world on January 13 this year, Motex revealed it had been planning to build the record-smashing mask as early as 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out.