Gaudreau's 3-point game leads Flames past Coyotes 4-2

Arizona Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun, left, checks Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm, center, into Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka during second-period NHL hock... Arizona Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun, left, checks Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm, center, into Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Nick Ritchie, left, checks Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane during third-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, ... Arizona Coyotes' Nick Ritchie, left, checks Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane during third-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' goalie Karel Vejmelka, right, blocks the net on Calgary Flames' Noah Hanifin during third-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, A... Arizona Coyotes' goalie Karel Vejmelka, right, blocks the net on Calgary Flames' Noah Hanifin during third-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Anton Stralman, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Frid... Arizona Coyotes' Anton Stralman, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Jay Beagle, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Calle Jarnkrok during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Frida... Arizona Coyotes' Jay Beagle, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Calle Jarnkrok during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Loui Eriksson, bottom, is checked by Calgary Flames' Erik Gudbranson during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, ... Arizona Coyotes' Loui Eriksson, bottom, is checked by Calgary Flames' Erik Gudbranson during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka, right, swats away the puck from Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, center, as Coyotes' Cam Dineen checks during s... Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka, right, swats away the puck from Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, center, as Coyotes' Cam Dineen checks during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka, left, tries to stop a goal by Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ca... Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka, left, tries to stop a goal by Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson during third-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Johnny Gaudreau, right, and Elias Lindholm during second-period NHL hockey... Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Johnny Gaudreau, right, and Elias Lindholm during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Arizona Coyotes in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka, right, lets in a goal from Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calga... Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka, right, lets in a goal from Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored his 30th goal and added two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.

Matthew Tkachuk also scored his 30th, and Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson added goals for Calgary, which improved to 16-2-2 in its last 20 home games.

Michael Carcone and Vladislav Kolyachonok scored their first NHL goals for Arizona, which lost its fourth straight.

Jacob Markstrom made 16 stops in the win and improved to 30-12-7, becoming the first Flames goalie to win 30 games in a season since Miikka Kiprusoff won 35 games in 2011-12.

Karel Vejmelka had 29 saves for the Coyotes and fell to 10-25-1.

Tkachuk, Gaudreau, Lindholm (32), and Mangiapane (30) gives the Flames four 30-goal scorers for the first time since 1993-94, when Gary Roberts (41), Theoren Fleury (40), Robert Reichel (40), and Joe Nieuwendyk (36) accomplished the feat.

After a lackluster opening 20 minutes, the Flames scored three goals in an eight-minute span to begin the second period.

Thirty-three seconds in, Tkachuk was left uncovered at the side of the net and one-timed a centering pass from Gaudreau.

Three minutes later, Arizona took its first penalty of the game and it took 15 seconds for the league’s third-worst penalty kill to surrender a goal.

A quick tick-tack-toe passing sequence that started with Gaudreau to Tkachuk was finished off neatly by Lindholm at 3:35. Tkachuk’s two-point night gives him a career-high 78 points.

Gaudreau made it 3-0 at 8:14, sprung on a two-man break by Nikita Zadorov’s pass. Gaudreau decided to not to pass across to Blake Coleman, instead whipping a shot into the top corner.

It was the 200th goal of Gaudreau’s career and he became the sixth member of the NHL’s 2011 draft class to reach the milestone. Gaudreau was selected in the fourth round by Calgary, 104th overall.

The Coyotes got one back with 12 seconds left in the period when Carcone stole the puck at the faceoff dot and fired a shot over Markstrom’s glove.

Calgary restored its three-goal lead on the power play 5:21 into the third when Andersson collected the puck in the neutral zone, carried the puck into the Coyotes end and scored on a deke to his backhand as he lost his balance and slid heavily into the end boards.

Arizona got back to within two when Kolyachonok one-timed Nick Schmaltz’s setup over Markstrom’s shoulder at 18:07.

Calgary finished 2 for 4 on the power play. Arizona went 0 for 3. The Flames, who have the NHL’s top-ranked penalty kill at home, are a perfect 24 for 24 over their last eight games and have allowed five power-play goals at home this season on 86 chances.

NOTES: Flames center Sean Monahan was a healthy scratch. The seven-time 20-goal scorer has gone 14 games without a point. … Arizona center Jay Beagle (lower body) returned to the lineup after missing 36 games. … Calgary improves to 10-3-2 against the Central Division.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Winnipeg on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Edmonton on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports