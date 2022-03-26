Alexa
Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms Lithuania will set up office in Taiwan

MOFA says it will provide Vilnius with all necessary assistance

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/26 11:37
Lithuanian flag. (Getty images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed on Saturday (March 2) that it has received an application from Vilnius to set up a trade office in Taiwan.

The news comes days after Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite said recently that the Baltic country has plans to establish a presence in Taiwan and is ready to move on those plans.

In addition to expressing its sincere welcome to having a Lithuanian presence on Taiwan’s shores, MOFA confirmed on Saturday that it will provide all necessary assistance to establish the office, per a UDN report.

MOFA pointed out Taiwan and Lithuania are at the forefront of defending the liberal democratic order and are strategic partners who share common values. During the COVID-19 pandemic, both countries have supported each other, and this will continue during the post-pandemic recovery through trade, investment, education exchange, scientific research, cooperation in supply chain resilience, and other areas.

Last November a Taiwanese Representative Office opened in Lithuania. The establishment of the office was significant as it was the first to use “Taiwan” rather than “Taipei” in a European country with which it does not have formal diplomatic relations.

The move irked Beijing, which has since imposed a series of sanctions on the Baltic country in retaliation and has gone on to pressure multinational companies with business in China to cut ties with Lithuania. The subsequent Chinese-style ‘secondary sanctions’ is considered an evolutionary step in Beijing’s economic coercion.

Rather than simply leveraging market access denial to intimidate countries or companies that already are exposed to China, Beijing now exerts pressure on third parties to cut trade with black-listed entities, encouraging compliance to Chinese policy throughout industrial supply chains. One case that illustrates this is Brolis Group, a family-owned Lithuanian semiconductor company that moved a factory to Belgium to avoid its fellow European clients getting blacklisted by China for using their laser sensor chips.
Updated : 2022-03-26 12:30 GMT+08:00

