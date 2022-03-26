'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has ruled out the possibility of Taiwan joining other Asian countries in fully ending quarantine requirements for vaccinated travelers.

When asked by reporters at a press conference on Wednesday (March 23) whether Taiwan will follow countries like Singapore, which removed quarantine requirements this week, Chen stated: “It is impossible this year. This will be a difficult thing to predict.”

Chen said that eventual opening up is necessary, and that all aspects must be considered, but that it should be done to minimize the potential damage, be it physiological or psychological damage, per a MirrorMedia report.

Chen’s comments come amid a wave of restriction loosening by governments throughout the region. While Taiwan’s health leaders remain vague on the reopening schedule, many countries throughout safety-first Asia are pushing ahead into the post-pandemic era.

Singapore will let all vaccinated travelers into the country with just a pre-departure COVID-19 test starting April 1. The city-state is also doing away with all quotas on the number of daily arrivals, per a Straits Times report.

Next month Malaysia is also set to do the same, requiring only a negative pre-departure test result for all arrivals.

Japan is resuming a gradual easing of restrictions, especially for foreign students, technical workers, and business travelers. Tokyo aims to hit 10,000 international arrivals starting April 1.

Meanwhile, South Korea is pushing ahead with bold plans to reopen even as it experiences a relative bump in case numbers. From April 1, vaccinated travelers that register with the country’s tracking system and show a negative test result can come in quarantine free.

Vietnam accelerated its plans and fully reopened to travelers on March 15, three months ahead of the original June timeline. Hanoi also announced the resumption of 15-day visa-free entry for citizens from over a dozen countries.

Indonesia also lifted restrictions for Bali this month, with plans to open the entire country by April at the latest.

Though Taiwan shortened mandatory quarantine for arrivals from 14 days to 10 on March 1, with the exemption of qualified business travelers, it has no plans to end quarantine requirements altogether.

In February, Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau expressed hope the country would reopen its borders to tourists by the third quarter of 2022. Chen’s recent comments throw doubt on whether this will eventuate though.