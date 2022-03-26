Alexa
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By Associated Press
2022/03/26 07:19
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Markarova; Booker; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Jim Risch, R-Idaho; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith; José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Smith; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

Updated : 2022-03-26 09:29 GMT+08:00

