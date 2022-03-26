Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Man charged in fatal shooting of Detroit-area girl, 7

By Associated Press
2022/03/26 04:38
Man charged in fatal shooting of Detroit-area girl, 7

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is facing murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl outside her Detroit-area home, authorities said Friday.

Justin Rouser was arraigned Friday on first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder and other charges, according to the Oakland County sheriff's office. He was ordered held without bond in the county jail.

The Associated Press was unable Friday afternoon to determine if Rouser has an attorney.

On March 18, Ariah Jackson was in the rear seat of a car stopped in the driveway of her Pontiac home when shots were fired at the car from an SUV, authorities said.

The girl’s mother, 30, and three other children also were in the car. Ariah was struck once in the back of her head. Her mother’s head was grazed by a bullet. Ariah’s sister and two cousins were not wounded.

Ariah was rushed to a hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.

Her mother told deputies that she was waiting at a school bus stop for her two children and two nieces when she noticed an orange SUV with two males inside drive by. Once the children were off the bus, she drove home. That's when a male passenger in the SUV fired shots at the car.

The sheriff’s office has said the shooting was gang-related and there is no known connection between Rouser and the victim or her family.

Rouser was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop after leaving a home in nearby Troy where authorities believed he was hiding, the sheriff's office said.

Police were continuing to seek the SUV's driver who has been identified as a 17-year-old Pontiac resident.

Pontiac is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Updated : 2022-03-26 06:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases