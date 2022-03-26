Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/26 04:26
Stocks wound up mostly higher on Wall Street Friday after another day of bouncing around as traders try to figure out what’s next for the economy.

It was a fitting ending for a bumpy week that had both gains and losses for major U.S. indexes. Treasury yields rose sharply again and crude oil prices rose moderately.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 22.90 points, or 0.5%, to 4,543.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.30 points, or 0.4%, to 34,861.24.

The Nasdaq fell 22.54 points, or 0.2%, to 14,169.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.54 points, or 0.1%, to 2,077.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 79.94 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 106.31 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 275.46 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.16 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 223.12 points, or 4.7%.

The Dow is down 1,477.06 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,475.67 points, or 9.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 167.33 points, or 7.5%.

Updated : 2022-03-26 06:26 GMT+08:00

