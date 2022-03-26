BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2600
|Down
|16
|May
|2562
|2590
|2536
|2562
|Down
|21
|Jul
|2595
|2627
|2574
|2600
|Down
|16
|Sep
|2607
|2636
|2586
|2607
|Down
|17
|Dec
|2600
|2638
|2592
|2610
|Down
|16
|Mar
|2585
|2622
|2580
|2596
|Down
|13
|May
|2583
|2602
|2573
|2583
|Down
|13
|Jul
|2572
|2588
|2569
|2581
|Down
|12
|Sep
|2589
|2589
|2569
|2578
|Down
|11
|Dec
|2568
|2580
|2568
|2576
|Down
|9