BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2600 Down 16 May 2562 2590 2536 2562 Down 21 Jul 2595 2627 2574 2600 Down 16 Sep 2607 2636 2586 2607 Down 17 Dec 2600 2638 2592 2610 Down 16 Mar 2585 2622 2580 2596 Down 13 May 2583 2602 2573 2583 Down 13 Jul 2572 2588 2569 2581 Down 12 Sep 2589 2589 2569 2578 Down 11 Dec 2568 2580 2568 2576 Down 9