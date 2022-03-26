Alexa
2022/03/26 03:18
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 221.80 Up .10
May 222.95 223.20 219.40 221.85 unch
Jul 222.35 222.90 219.35 221.80 Up .10
Sep 222.15 222.15 218.60 221.05 Up .15
Dec 219.55 220.00 216.60 219.15 Up .35
Mar 215.00 217.20 215.00 217.15 Up .50
May 213.50 215.60 213.35 215.60 Up .70
Jul 211.20 213.20 211.20 213.20 Up .75
Sep 209.00 210.20 209.00 210.15 Up .75
Dec 206.20 Up .75
Mar 202.55 Up .80
May 200.35 Up .75
Jul 198.60 Up .75
Sep 196.20 Up .60
Dec 194.00 Up .40