New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|221.80
|Up
|.10
|May
|222.95
|223.20
|219.40
|221.85
|unch
|Jul
|222.35
|222.90
|219.35
|221.80
|Up
|.10
|Sep
|222.15
|222.15
|218.60
|221.05
|Up
|.15
|Dec
|219.55
|220.00
|216.60
|219.15
|Up
|.35
|Mar
|215.00
|217.20
|215.00
|217.15
|Up
|.50
|May
|213.50
|215.60
|213.35
|215.60
|Up
|.70
|Jul
|211.20
|213.20
|211.20
|213.20
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|209.00
|210.20
|209.00
|210.15
|Up
|.75
|Dec
|206.20
|Up
|.75
|Mar
|202.55
|Up
|.80
|May
|200.35
|Up
|.75
|Jul
|198.60
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|196.20
|Up
|.60
|Dec
|194.00
|Up
|.40