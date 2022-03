2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FINAL ROUND Top three teams qualify Fourth-place team advances to playoff vs. Oceania winner GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 12 7 4 1 19 6 25 United States 12 6 4 2 16 7 22 Mexico 12 6 4 2 14 8 22 Costa Rica 12 5 4 3 9 7 19 Panama 12 5 3 4 15 14 18 El Salvador 12 2 4 6 7 14 10 Jamaica 12 1 5 6 10 17 8 Honduras 12 0 4 8 6 23 4 Thursday, March 24 At Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica 1, El Salvador 1

At Panama City, Panama

Panama 1, Honduras 1

At Mexico City

Mexico 0, United States 0

At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica 1, Canada 0

Sunday, March 27 At Toronto

Canada vs. Jamaica, 4:05 p.m.

At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica, 5:05 p.m.

At Orlando, Fla.

United States vs. Panama, 7 p.m.

At San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras vs. Mexico, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30 At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. United States, 9:05 p.m.

At Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Honduras, 9:05 p.m.

At Mexico City

Mexico vs. El Salvador, 9:05 p.m.

At Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Canada, 9:05 p.m.

CONCACAF-OCEANIA PLAYOFF Monday, June 13, or Tuesday, June 14 At Qatar site TBA

CONCACAF fourth place vs. Oceania winner

EUROPE

Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland

PLAYOFFS Winners qualify Path A Thursday, March 24 At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 2, Austria 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland vs. Ukraine, ppd.

June TBA At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland vs. Ukraine

June TBA At Cardiff, Wales, or Glasgow, Scotland

Wales vs. Scotland-Ukraine winner

Path B Thursday, March 24 At Moscow

Russia vs. Poland, Russia suspended, Poland advanced

At Stockholm

Sweden 1, Czech Republic 0, ET

Tuesday, March 29 At Chorzów, Poland

Poland vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m.

Path C Thursday, March 24 At Palermo, Sicily

North Macedonia 1, Italy 0

At Porto, Portugal

Portugal 3, Turkey 1

Tuesday, March 29 At Porto, Portugal

Portugal vs. North Macedonia, 2:45 p.m.

SOUTH AMERICA Top four teams qualify Fifth place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Brazil 16 13 3 0 36 5 42 q-Argentina 15 10 5 0 23 7 35 q-Ecuador 17 7 4 6 26 18 25 q-Uruguay 17 7 4 6 20 22 25 Peru 17 6 3 8 17 22 21 Colombia 17 4 8 5 19 19 20 Chile 17 5 4 8 19 24 19 Paraguay 17 3 7 7 12 24 16 Bolivia 17 4 3 10 23 38 15 Venezuela 16 3 1 12 14 30 10

q-qualified

Thursday, March 24 At Rio de Janeiro

Brazil 4, Chile 0

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia 3, Bolivia 0

At Ciudad del Este, Paraguay

Paraguay 3, Ecuador 1

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay 1 Peru 0

Friday, March 25 At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina vs. Venezuela, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29 At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Brazil, 7:30 p.m.

At Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Uruguay, 7:30 p.m.

At Guayaquil, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Argentina, 7:30 p.m.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Paraguay, 7:30 p.m.

At Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Colombia, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH AMERICA-ASIA PLAYOFF Monday, June 13, or Tuesday, June 14 At Qatar site TBA

South America fifth place vs. Asia fifth place

___

ASIA THIRD ROUND Top two teams in each group qualify Third-place teams advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts q-South Korea 9 7 2 0 13 2 23 q-Iran 9 7 1 1 13 4 22 Utd Arab Emir. 9 2 3 4 6 7 9 Iraq 9 1 5 3 5 11 8 Lebanon 9 1 3 5 5 11 6 Syria 9 1 2 6 8 15 5

q-qualified

Thursday, March 24 At Seoul, South Korea

South Korea 2, Iran 0

At Beirut, Lebanon

Lebanon 0, Syria 3

At Baghdad, Iraq

Iraq 1, United Arab Emirates 0

Tuesday, March 29 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates vs. South Korea, 9:45 a.m.

At Mashhad, Iran

Iran vs. Lebanon, 11:30 a.m.

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Syria vs. Iraq, noon

___

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Japan 9 7 0 2 11 3 21 q-Saudi Arabia 9 6 2 1 11 6 20 p-Australia 9 4 3 2 15 8 15 Oman 9 3 2 4 9 10 11 China 9 1 3 5 9 17 6 Vietnam 9 1 0 8 7 18 3

q-qualified

p-advanced to playoff

Thursday, March 24 At Sydney

Australia 0, Japan 2

At Hanoi, Vietnam

Vietnam 0, Oman 1

At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

China 1, Saudi Arabia 1

Tuesday, March 29 At Saitama, Japan

Japan vs. Vietnam, 6:35 a.m.

At Muscat, Oman

Oman vs. China, noon

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs. Australia, 2 p.m.

___

AFRICA THIRD ROUND Home-and-home Winners qualify Egypt vs. Senegal Friday, March 25 At Cairo

Egypt vs. Senegal, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29 At Diamniadio, Senegal

Senegal vs. Egypt, 1 p.m.

Cameroon vs. Algeria Friday, March 25 At Limbe, Cameroon

Cameroon 0, Algeria 1

Tuesday, March 29 At Blida, Algeria

Algeria vs. Cameroon, 3:30 p.m.

Ghana vs. Nigeria Friday, March 25 At Cape Coast, Ghana

Ghana vs. Nigeria, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29 At Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria vs. Ghana, 1 p.m.

Democratic Republic of Congo vs. Morocco Friday, March 25 At Kinshasha, Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo 1, Morocco 1

Tuesday, March 29 At Casablanca, Morocco

Morocco vs. Democratic Republic of Congo, 3:30 p.m

Mali vs. Tunisia Friday, March 25 At Bamako, Mali

Mali 0, Tunisia 1

Tuesday, March 29 At Radès, Tunisia

Tunisia vs. Mali, 3:30 p.m.

OCEANIA FIRST ROUND Top two teams in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Solomon Islands 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 a-Tahiti 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Cook Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vanuatu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cook Islands and Vanuatu withdrew following positive COVID-19 tests

Thursday, March 17 At Doha, Qatar

Cook Islands 0, Solomon Islands 2, not counted in standings.

Tahiti vs. Vanuatu, ccd.

Sunday, March 20 At Doha, Qatar

Cook Islands vs. Tahiti, ccd.

Solomon Islands vs. Vanuatu, ccd.

Thursday, March 24 At Doha, Qatar

Solomon Islands 2. Tahiti 1,

Vanuatu vs. Cook Islands, ccd.

___

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts a-New Zealand 3 3 0 0 12 0 9 a-Papua New Guinea 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 Fiji 3 1 0 3 3 7 3 New Caledonia 3 0 0 3 2 10 0

a-advanced to semfinals

Friday, March 18 At Doha, Qatar

Papua New Guinea 0, New Zealand 1

New Caledonia 1, Fiji 2

Monday, March 21 At Doha, Qatar

Papua New Guinea 1, New Caledonia 0

New Zealand 4, Fiji 0

Thursday, March 24 At Doha, Qatar

Fiji 1, Papua New Guinea 2

New Zealand 7, New Caledonia 1

SEMIFINALS Winners advance Sunday, March 27 At Doha, Qatar

Solomon Islands vs. Papua New Guinea, 10 a.m.

New Zealand vs. Tahiti, 1:30 p.m.

FINAL Winner plays CONCACAF fourth place Wednesday, March 30 At Doha, Qatar

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.