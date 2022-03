Business events scheduled for the coming month:

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming month:

All times are Eastern.

FRIDAY, April 1

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment data for March, 8:30 a.m.

MONDAY, April 4

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases factory orders for February, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, April 6

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases minutes from March interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY, April 7

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for February, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY, April 12

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for March, 8:30 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for March, 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, April 13

THURSDAY, April 14

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for March, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, April 15

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Good Friday.

WEDNESDAY, April 20

WASHINGTON— National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for March, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, April 21

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, April 26

WASHINGTON — The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for April, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, April 28

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, April 29

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for March, 8:30 a.m.