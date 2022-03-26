France's Dupont named Six Nations' best player again

France's Antoine Dupont gets away from England's Ben Youngs to score his side's third try during the Six Nations rugby union international match betwe... France's Antoine Dupont gets away from England's Ben Youngs to score his side's third try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and England at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

France's Antoine Dupont passes the ball during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and England at the Stade de France in Sa... France's Antoine Dupont passes the ball during the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and England at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

DUBLIN (AP) — France captain Antoine Dupont was named the Six Nations' best player for a second time on Friday.

Dupont led his team to their first Six Nations title and Grand Slam in 12 years last weekend.

The 25-year-old scrumhalf is widely regarded as the world's best player. The first Frenchman to be chosen the player of the Six Nations in 2020, he followed with the world men’s player of the year and French Top 14 player of the year awards in 2021.

In the latest championship, Dupont was inspirational again, scoring two tries; in the first minute of their decisive win against Ireland, and the last of the championship on Saturday to put them out of reach of a rallying England.

He was quick to pass ruck ball and to counterattack, and solid in defense. He made 41 tackles, including 15 against England last Saturday, the most by a France scrumhalf in the championship in 20 years.

Dupont was on a shortlist for the award with teammate and No. 8 Gregory Alldritt and Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier.

Dupont joined Brian O'Driscoll and Stuart Hogg as the only multiple winners of the award since it began in 2004.

“He is a truly special player, and central to a France team that goes from strength to strength,” Six Nations Rugby CEO Ben Morel said in a statement. "He also has a gift to put fans on the edge of their seats whenever he has his hands on the rugby ball.”

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports