Leclerc leads Verstappen in 1st practice at Saudi Arabian GP

By JEROME PUGMIRE , AP Auto Racing Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/25 23:23
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix it in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, March 25, 2022....
Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland arrives at the Jiddah corniche circuit in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, March 24, 2022. The F1 race, wh...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix it in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Pho...

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Charles Leclerc posted the fastest time ahead of world champion Max Verstappen in the first practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday.

The Ferrari driver moved to the top near the end and was .116 seconds faster than Verstappen for Red Bull.

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas was third fastest on the 6.2-kilometer (3.8-mile) Jeddah Corniche Circuit and was .312 seconds behind Leclerc. Carlos Sainz Jr. was fourth best for Ferrari.

But Mercedes struggled again with the weight of its car. Seven-time Lewis Hamilton was ninth quickest and Mercedes teammate George Russell was 15th.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen came back to the garage after only a few minutes because of a hydraulic problem and did not get back out on track.

The session was briefly interrupted by a red flag after about 20 minutes when McLaren driver Lando Norris clipped the wall heading into Turn 1 and a board fell onto the track.

A second practice session will take place later Friday under floodlights.

Leclerc won last Sunday’s season-opening race in Bahrain, where Verstappen scored no points after retiring near the end of that race.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-26 01:52 GMT+08:00

