Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas jury awards $10M to family of man killed by deputies

By Associated Press
2022/03/25 23:16
Texas jury awards $10M to family of man killed by deputies

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal jury in San Antonio has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies in 2015 while he had his arms raised.

Video showed that Gilbert Flores, 41, had his arms up and held a knife when he was killed by the Bexar County sheriff's deputies.

A grand jury in 2015 declined to indict the deputies, Greg Vasquez and Robert Sanchez, on criminal charges. Flores' family filed a civil lawsuit and the jury on Thursday found the two deputies violated Flores' constitutional rights, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

According to testimony, Flores' mother called 911 to report that her son had assaulted his wife and infant child. On the call, Flores can be heard saying he was going to die by “suicide by cop.”

An attorney for Flores' family, Robert Wilson, told jurors that the deputies were not in danger when they opened fire on Flores.

“You just don’t shoot somebody when they are standing still and surrendering,” Wilson said.

But attorneys representing the officers argued that Flores remained a threat because he refused to drop the knife.

The deputies declined to comment after the jury's decision.

Updated : 2022-03-26 00:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases