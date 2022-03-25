Chip shortage forces GM to pause production at Indiana plant

This Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo. General Motors has lost a bid to avoid recalling about 727,000 small SUVs in the U.S. with hea... This Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo. General Motors has lost a bid to avoid recalling about 727,000 small SUVs in the U.S. with headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers. In 2019 the Detroit automaker petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to avoid a recall, saying the problem didn’t affect safety for surrounding vehicles. The petition covered GMC Terrain SUVs from the 2010 through 2017 model years. But the agency denied the request in a document posted Thursday, March 3, 2022 on the Federal Register website. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is shutting down its pickup truck factory in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, for two weeks next month because the company has run short of computer chips.

The auto industry is still facing supply chain issues more than a year after a global chip shortage first emerged in late 2020.

Chip supplies have improved during the first three months of this year compared with 2021, GM said, improving production and deliveries in the first quarter. But there's still uncertainty in getting supplies from chip manufacturers.

The Ft. Wayne plant will be closed the weeks of April 4 and 11. It has been running on three shifts per day making Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra light duty pickups. The plant employs more than 4,000 blue collar workers.