Can Taiwan’s tech economy help Ukraine?

KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) – It can be hard to believe it sometimes, when you find yourself stamping forms in triplicate at the bank in order to conduct a simple transaction or queueing up at the post office for an hour to try and send a simple letter overseas, but Taiwan is a highly technologically advanced country.

The World Economic Forum has classified Taiwan as an innovation-driven economy and Taiwan’s thriving semiconductor industry continues to be a market leader as well as providing the country with what is often described as a ‘silicon shield’ that helps protect against the risks of invasion from China.

This technology-driven economy is just one of the ways in which Taiwan differs from Ukraine, and explains why comparisons between the two countries, which have been widespread since the Russian invasion, are misleading.

Since that invasion, the way in which Taiwan has rallied around to support Ukraine has been truly inspiring.

Taiwan’s government has donated medical supplies, food, and even money to help Ukrainian refugees in countries like Poland and Slovakia.

The Taiwanese people have been hugely generous, too. In a little over a fortnight, the relief disaster fund has raised NT$740.39 million (US$26.08 million). Goods such as medical supplies and warm winter clothes have been donated in abundance as well.

This is all well and good. But a question that Taiwan could be asking itself at this point is how it can use its technologically-advanced economy to help Ukraine, both in its battle for freedom from Russian oppression, in rebuilding the country after this devastating war, and in helping those injured or displaced by the crisis.

The sanctions against Russia, which Taiwan has signed up to (and been classified by Moscow as an ‘unfriendly country’ as a result) will already be impacting on their economy. But they will also have military ramifications too.

Last week Asahi Shimbun reported that an ex-Soviet military official and current military analyst said the absence of Taiwanese technology, and particularly Taiwan-made GPS receivers, will quickly have a major impact on Russian forces in Ukraine. This one component is likely to be the tip of the iceberg.

Stopping tech exports to Russia is vital at this point. Many Taiwanese people will perhaps be surprised that Taiwanese tech was being supplied to the military of an ally of Taiwan’s biggest geopolitical threat, China, in the first place.

This might be an appropriate juncture for the Taiwanese government to reassess which countries it is willing to supply such equipment to going forwards.

But as well as ending supplies to Russia, what about technological equipment that Taiwan can donate, export, or even lend to Ukraine for the duration of this conflict?

Some steps have already been taken. Taiwanese firm XDynamics Taiwan announced last week that it will donate ten of its Evolve 2 drones to the Ukrainian military.

These drones are worth a total of NT$1 million (US$35,000) and while they are for peacekeeping purposes rather than military ones, they will still make a big difference to things like transporting medical supplies.

Taiwan’s unique geopolitical situation means making military donations to Ukraine is exceedingly difficult, although it should be encouraging its partner nations around the world, particularly NATO countries, to make all the donations they can to help Ukraine defend itself, its values, and its democracy.

But what more could Taiwan offer to Ukraine?

Increasing semiconductor exports to Ukraine might help, but it is more likely that agreeing to supply more semiconductors to companies and countries that are delivering military equipment and technology to Ukraine would help in the short term.

Taiwan is also a major manufacturer of electronics and communications technology. Ukraine is unquestionably winning the information war around the world and communications is playing a key part in that.

As a result, Russia is targeting Ukraine’s communications infrastructure and anything Taiwan can offer to help Ukraine cope with this should be made readily available.

Much of the technological support Taiwan can offer will be in conjunction with other countries. But that shouldn’t stop the Taiwanese authorities from seeking to take a lead on this matter and ensuring that Taiwan is doing everything it can to assist.

The key is to communicate with the authorities in Ukraine and those NATO nations that are helping Ukraine’s defense. Taiwan must make it clear that it stands ready to help with any technological support it can.

Even small things are making a big difference in the Ukraine conflict and Taiwan’s tech economy could offer another significant soft-power success, as well as play a vital role in helping Ukraine to repel Russia’s illegal invasion.