All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 3 0 1 10 7 2 Columbus 2 0 2 8 10 5 Chicago 2 0 2 8 5 1 New York 2 1 1 7 8 4 Orlando City 2 1 1 7 4 2 Atlanta 2 1 1 7 8 8 D.C. United 2 2 0 6 5 4 Cincinnati 2 2 0 6 5 8 New York City FC 1 2 1 4 4 4 New England 1 2 1 4 6 8 Toronto FC 1 2 1 4 5 8 Charlotte FC 1 3 0 3 4 7 CF Montréal 0 3 1 1 5 11 Inter Miami CF 0 3 1 1 2 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 3 0 1 10 9 2 Real Salt Lake 3 0 1 10 6 3 Minnesota United 2 0 2 8 4 2 Austin FC 2 1 1 7 11 3 FC Dallas 2 1 1 7 7 3 Colorado 2 1 1 7 6 4 LA Galaxy 2 2 0 6 4 4 Houston 1 1 2 5 3 3 Portland 1 1 2 5 5 7 Seattle 1 2 1 4 4 5 Nashville 1 2 1 4 3 5 Sporting Kansas City 1 3 0 3 3 8 San Jose 0 3 1 1 4 9 Vancouver 0 3 1 1 2 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 19

Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 1

Orlando City 1, LA Galaxy 0

CF Montréal 3, Atlanta 3, tie

Chicago 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Charlotte FC 3, New England 1

Minnesota 1, San Jose 0

FC Dallas 4, Portland 1

Colorado 1, Houston 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Nashville 1

Sunday, March 20

Columbus 1, New York 1, tie

Seattle 1, Austin FC 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, Vancouver 1

Saturday, March 26

Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 27

Orlando City at Portland, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

FC Dallas at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

LA Galaxy at Portland, 4:30 p.m.