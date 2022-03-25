Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/25 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 59 33 19 5 2 73 187 184
Providence 54 28 17 3 6 65 164 147
Charlotte 60 34 22 4 0 72 200 174
Hartford 56 28 21 5 2 63 167 167
Hershey 61 30 23 5 3 68 172 165
WB/Scranton 60 27 25 4 4 62 162 182
Bridgeport 60 25 25 6 4 60 172 181
Lehigh Valley 58 22 26 7 3 54 155 188
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 56 35 14 6 1 77 194 154
Laval 53 28 21 3 1 60 177 173
Toronto 55 29 22 3 1 62 186 181
Rochester 59 30 23 4 2 66 199 216
Syracuse 59 29 22 6 2 66 179 188
Belleville 55 29 23 3 0 61 170 172
Cleveland 59 22 25 8 4 56 165 202
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 58 37 11 5 5 84 192 146
Manitoba 56 33 18 3 2 71 176 156
Milwaukee 61 31 23 4 3 69 181 183
Rockford 54 27 23 3 1 58 159 169
Grand Rapids 59 26 26 5 2 59 159 179
Texas 57 22 24 6 5 55 174 190
Iowa 56 23 25 5 3 54 153 166
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 53 37 11 4 1 79 194 142
Ontario 54 34 13 4 3 75 213 167
Abbotsford 54 30 19 4 1 65 181 154
Colorado 56 30 19 4 3 67 187 171
Bakersfield 53 27 17 4 5 63 169 154
Henderson 52 25 23 3 1 54 152 160
San Diego 53 25 25 2 1 53 159 164
San Jose 55 20 31 2 2 44 171 223
Tucson 53 18 30 4 1 41 139 210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Abbotsford 4, San Jose 1

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

WB/Scranton at Laval, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-03-26 00:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Anonymous hacks into Russian central bank, pension fund
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Loss of Taiwan tech will hinder Russia's war in Ukraine: Analyst
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast Taiwan
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan sees 150 aftershocks, another magnitude 6 possible
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan launches cilantro, intestines, pig's blood pizza
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Will Hou Yu-ih be Taiwan's president in 2024?
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases