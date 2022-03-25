N95 Mask Market 2021 Applications, SWOT Analysis, Remarkable Growth and Competitive Landscape by 2027

Global N95 Mask Market is valued at approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 45.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. N95 masks are a form of respiratory protective device designed to provide a near facial fit and airborne particles are filtered very efficiently.

These masks’ edges are meant to form a seal around the mouth and the nose. The straining property of these masks functions as a multi-layered arrangement made of non-woven fabric, where polypropylene (PP) is one of the raw materials most repeatedly used to manufacture this non-woven fabric. The driving factors could be attributed to the increasing occurrences of infectious biological diseases have contributed to an increase in demand for N95 masks, combined with the prevalence of COVID-19 worldwide.

Costs have at least doubled for medical gloves, gowns, N95s-and other medical supplies,. The use of such masks to avoid the transmission of the virus from an infected person to the population is promoted by various medical bodies, such as the WHO, the CDC, and health ministries across numerous countries. The N95 design represents that the mask has the ability to restrict at least 95% of very small test particles. According to Premier, a company that buys medical supplies on behalf of about 40 percent of U.S. hospitals, the use of N95s has increased 500 percent since July 2020. Also, National Nurses United’s (NNU) in November 2020 conducted a survey that shows the shortage of protective gear such as N95s remains an immense safety issue for its members. More than 80% of nurses have documented the reuse of single-use products such as N95 respirators, and about 20% of hospitals have recently prohibited the use of N95s. Honeywell International Inc. started manufacturing of disposable face masks at its Fulgaon production facility in Pune, India, in August 2020. The goal of this expansion is to supply the government of India with face masks in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the region. However, the lack of polypropylene melt-blown fabric is likely to cause another supply chain shortage in the polypropylene resin value chain, which was also short-lived during the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic. Thus, this may act as a restraint and hamper the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of the global N95 Mask Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to the growing demand for healthcare services.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M

Honeywell International Inc

Kimberly-clark

Cardinal Health

KOWA

Ansell Ltd.

Shanghai Dasheng

Vogmask

Hakugen

Sinotextiles

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

With Exhalation Valve

Without Exhalation Valve

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By End-User:

Healthcare

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global N95 Mask Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

