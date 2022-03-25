Dimethyl Carbonate Market 2021 Ongoing Trend, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2027

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market is valued approximately at USD 0.75 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Organic carbonates are seeing growth in the applicability in different biotechnical and chemical processes, due to their valuable features.

Similarly, dimethyl carbonate is being well publicized for its adaptable chemical reactivity in the manufacture of alternative fuel additives and cleaning agents. Due to innovation, such as growing customer base of smartphone, as well as rising customer disposable income is expected to boost electrical components requirement and the dimethyl carbonate market growth. For instance, according to World Health Organization, Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the world’s number one cause of death, killing an estimated 17.9 million people annually.

CVDs include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions and are a category of diseases of the heart and blood vessels. In high-income countries, deaths are increasing for all top 10 diseases except two. Ischaemic heart disease and stroke are the only causes of death in the top 10 for which the total numbers have gone down between 2000 and 2019, by 16% (or 327 000 deaths) and by 21% (or 205 000 deaths) respectively. Heart attacks and strokes are responsible for four out of 5 CVD fatalities, and one-third of these deaths occur prematurely in individuals under 70 years of age. Additionally, Due to rising demand for cardiac markers and to withstand intense competition, players in this market are taking initiatives for their expansion in the market. For instance:

? In 2019, Roche Diagnostics has launched the VITROS high-sensitivity Troponin I assay for testing purpose.

? In 2020, Roche acquired Stratos Genomics to advance DNA based sequencing for purpose of diagnostic use.

However, factors such as to storage issues and collection of samples, reimbursement, and strict regulatory approval, may impede the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Dimethyl Carbonate Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in the electronics and automotive industries in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to rising government initiatives for upgrading public infrastructure.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ube Industries Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Kowa Company Ltd.

Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Haike Chemical Group

Arrow Chemical Group Corp.

Panax Etec

Kowa India Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Polycarbonate Synthesis

Battery Electrolyte

Solvents

Reagents

By end user:

Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

