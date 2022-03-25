Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market 2021 Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario to 2027

Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market is valued approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) a subset of the thermoplastic polyethylene and has the molecular weight between 5 to 9 million.

It has the highest molecular density with excellent mechanical properties such as high impact strength, high abrasion resistance, lightweight, self-lubricating, chemical resistance, low coefficient of friction and sound dampening properties. It is widely used in Healthcare & Medical, Aerospace, Defense & Shipping, Mechanical Equipment, Food & Beverages and Other.

The rise in number of joint replacement surgeries coupled with an increase in geriatric population are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to AgeingAsia.org, the number of population aged 60 and above were 11,988,000 in 2019 and is expected to rise by 29,841,000 in 2050. Also, the total percentage of population aged 60 and above were 12.3% in 2019 and is expected to rise by 27.2 % in 2050. Similarly, the American geriatric population (65 years old or more) was 16% in 2018 and is anticipated to rise by 22 % of American geriatric population in 2050. Also, as per Statista, the number of Knee replacement procedures conducted per 100,000 inhabitants in Spain was 118.4 and has risen to 132.2 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018. However, volatile prices of raw materials is the major factor restraining the growth of global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology and continuous investments for the advancement in the medical sector.

Major market player included in this report are:

Braskem S.A.

Celanese Corporation

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Toyobo Co., Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Sheets

Rods & Tubes

Fibers

Films

Tapes

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Aerospace, Defense & Shipping

Healthcare & Medical

Mechanical Equipment

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

